Ken Rosenthal shared a nonsense take about the Dodgers and Mets in the NLCS worthy of criticism

bryan kalbrosky
·3 min read
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
FOX Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal is one of the most recognizable personalities in baseball media, so this was especially disappointing.

During his broadcast in Game 6 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, the analyst appeared for a segment recapping the series.

The Dodgers won the series, 4-2, and clinched a spot in the World Series against the Yankees. It was a well-earned victory by the Dodgers, despite losing two key games against the Mets. But according to Rosenthal, those wins from New York were merely a part of the master plan from the Dodgers.

Here is more from Rosenthal:

"It took incredible discipline from Roberts not to chase those victories in Game 2 and Game 5. And frankly it was not a great look, effectively conceding postseason games. But should they hold on, the end will justify the means."

With all due respect to a reporter who has earned the trust of fans around the league after decades covering the sport, that is simply not how this works.

The series went to six games because the Mets won two of them, not because manager Dave Roberts chose "not to chase" victories in Game 2 and Game 5.

Roberts did not intentionally give up any amount of runs early in any of those losses because that is frankly absurd. The Mets scored each of them against a pitching staff that was depleted by injury, which is part of baseball.

The Dodgers did not use their top-tier relievers when already losing, but the damage that was done to get to that point is a credit to the Mets, who had hot bats in those victories.

Los Angeles fairly won the series with a dominant showing, but New York fairly won those two games with no help from Roberts.

