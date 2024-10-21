Ken Rosenthal shared a nonsense take about the Dodgers and Mets in the NLCS worthy of criticism

FOX Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal is one of the most recognizable personalities in baseball media, so this was especially disappointing.

During his broadcast in Game 6 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, the analyst appeared for a segment recapping the series.

The Dodgers won the series, 4-2, and clinched a spot in the World Series against the Yankees. It was a well-earned victory by the Dodgers, despite losing two key games against the Mets. But according to Rosenthal, those wins from New York were merely a part of the master plan from the Dodgers.

Interesting take from Ken Rosenthal on Dave Roberts' NLCS strategy. pic.twitter.com/WHv36XV81r — The Comeback MLB (@thecomebackmlb) October 21, 2024

Here is more from Rosenthal:

"It took incredible discipline from Roberts not to chase those victories in Game 2 and Game 5. And frankly it was not a great look, effectively conceding postseason games. But should they hold on, the end will justify the means."

With all due respect to a reporter who has earned the trust of fans around the league after decades covering the sport, that is simply not how this works.

The series went to six games because the Mets won two of them, not because manager Dave Roberts chose "not to chase" victories in Game 2 and Game 5.

Roberts did not intentionally give up any amount of runs early in any of those losses because that is frankly absurd. The Mets scored each of them against a pitching staff that was depleted by injury, which is part of baseball.

The Dodgers did not use their top-tier relievers when already losing, but the damage that was done to get to that point is a credit to the Mets, who had hot bats in those victories.

Los Angeles fairly won the series with a dominant showing, but New York fairly won those two games with no help from Roberts.

Ken Rosenthal saying on the broadcast that the Dodgers conceded Games 2 and 5 and praising Roberts for showing restraint in doing so is honestly so incredibly disrespectful and it makes me mad. — Allison McCague, PhD 🧬⚾️ (@PetitePhD) October 21, 2024

Dave Roberts had them walk Lindor to get to Mark Vientos bc he underestimated Mark, PLEASE do not try to pretend that is a man playing 4 dimensional chess giving up playoff games. What is Ken Rosenthal smoking https://t.co/6dhsV3sCMn — Danielle Sepulveres 🌻 (@ellesep) October 21, 2024

These things are generally overblown, but FOX’s clear rooting interest in this series has really been ridiculous.



Congrats to the network and the league. They’re about to get the World Series they’ve been cheering for. https://t.co/l51bTdYDr6 — Just Mets (@just_mets) October 21, 2024

They're literally spinning it like Roberts deliberately had his team go behind 10-2 as part of some 4-dimensional Sophie's Choice and not junkball managing 101 https://t.co/rAXDCphHTO — Miranda (@MatthewEMiranda) October 21, 2024

Rosenthal’s credibility is out the window at this point.



Nobody is going to give up on a postseason game. Especially when your offense is scoring zillions of runs per game.



And if they did “punt”? It’s because the Mets forced them to do so. https://t.co/vI8vOcQtzp — Tom Kosensky (@mryclept) October 21, 2024

