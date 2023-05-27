Ken Paxton: Texas House votes to impeach Trump ally

Ken Paxton denies any wrongdoing

Texas' Republican-run House of Representatives has voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who is accused of bribery and abuse of public trust.

Mr Paxton, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is now suspended from office pending a trial in the Senate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A two-thirds vote in the upper chamber - where Republicans also dominate - is required to permanently expel him.

Mr Paxton, aged 60, denies all the accusations against him.

Responding to a 121-23 vote in the House on Saturday, Mr Paxton said in a statement: "The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just.

"It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning."

The impeachment vote was on 20 articles, which also include accusations of improperly aiding a wealthy political donor and conducting a sham investigations against whistleblowers.

The result demonstrates a very public split between Texas Republicans.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump - who hopes to win a Republican nomination for the 2024 election - backed Mr Paxton.

Shortly before the vote, he wrote "free Ken Paxton" in a post on social media.

The House vote makes Mr Paxton the first state official in Texas to be impeached in almost 50 years.

Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has the powers to appoint an interim state attorney general even before the Senate trial is concluded.