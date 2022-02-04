Ken Jeong And Robin Thicke Walk Off 'Masked Singer' Set In Protest Over Rudy Giuliani Reveal

Mehera Bonner
·1 min read
Ken Jeong And Robin Thicke Walk Off 'Masked Singer' Set In Protest Over Rudy Giuliani Reveal

  • The Masked Singer appears to have tapped Rudy Giuliani as one of the masked celebrities on Season 7, causing protests among the cast.

  • According to Deadline and TMZ, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off set when Giuliani was unmasked.

  • Per Deadline, fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained on stage after the reveal, and Ken and Robin eventually returned.

The Masked Singer hasn't responded to this news as of yet, but I guess we'll see the fall-out go down when Season 7 airs next month. The show recently revealed its new costumes, which include an astronaut beaver, a lemur, a frog prince, a firefly, and a troll wearing open-toe sandals.

Psst: this new trailer also implies that there will be some formatting changes this season. While host Nick Cannon and and judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy are all obviously back for Season 7, the new group of contestants will be divided into three groups instead of two. The groups are called The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly, and I think we can all guess which one Giuliani falls into.

