Ken Jennings Suggests Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit Took Him By Surprise

It seems “Jeopardy!” viewers weren’t the only ones surprised by Mayim Bialik’s departure as host of the game show.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Ken Jennings, now the sole host of the program, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Tuesday. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.”

Bialik, also known for acting roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom,” announced on Dec. 15 she was out as host of the quiz show, writing, “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

She had been splitting hosting duties with Jennings, a former record-setting contestant on the show.

Sony Pictures Television said the decision was made to “maintain continuity for our viewers,” but said that it hoped to continue working with Bialik for prime-time specials.

Jennings also told THR that he felt lucky to be a part of the program and expressed hopes that he would keep his gig as long as Alex Trebek, his beloved predecessor.

“It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go,” he said.

“But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes. But it’s such an honor and and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man.”

Jennings started hosting “Jeopardy!” in 2021 and also led “Celebrity Jeopardy!” after Trebek, who had pancreatic cancer, died in 2020.

Sony initially chose Mike Richards, a longtime producer of the show, to succeed Trebek. But he stepped down within two weeks amid multiple controversies, including a history of sexist comments.

