Bills OC Ken Dorsey vows to 'correct' behavior after tablet-slamming tirade in loss to Dolphins

Jason Owens
·2 min read

If you didn't know that Ken Dorsey is the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, you probably do now.

He was hard to miss on Sunday. The former Miami Hurricane and NFL journeyman quarterback made headlines with a tablet-slamming tirade in the final moments of Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A CBS camera captured the moment and broadcast it during the biggest matchup of the NFL weekend.

It wasn't Dorsey's best moment. On Monday, he vowed to do better. He also explained the source of his frustrations if the game's final score didn't make them obvious.

“It was a playoff atmosphere," Dorsey told reporters, per the Buffalo News. "A lot of credit to the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and, you know, I reacted that way.

"Obviously, that's something that I'm definitely going to learn from. I don't ever want to take the passion out of the game. We're all in this to win football games for, obviously — for the Bills, for our fans. We're going to give them everything we got. But it's something I'm going to learn from and make sure to correct moving forward.”

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey runs on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Ken Dorsey lost his cool on camera during the biggest game of the week. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Dorsey's outburst was in reaction to a final Bills drive that saw Buffalo fail to stop the clock on the game's last play. Isaiah McKenzie advanced a Josh Allen pass 12 yards to the Miami 41-yard line in an effort to set up kicker Tyler Bass for a game-winning field goal attempt. He got the yardage to set up a 58-yard attempt, but wasn't able to get out of bounds before the game clock expired.

The previous play saw the Bills take a 10-yard loss on a holding penalty. It was indeed a frustrating end to a high-stakes game. But head coach Sean McDermott would prefer that Dorsey keep his cool.

"I’m fully aware of that video,” McDermott told reporters. “Ken and I talked about it, discussed it. ...

"I think that says a lot about him as a coach and how hard he works at it and how important it is to him. But again, that said, it’s important that we as leaders keep our poise and that we model that to our players.”

