From Ken Bruce to Terry Wogan: How to sign off in style

Ken Bruce departs Wogan House after presenting his last show on BBC Radio 2 - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

It is the moment lingering at the back of every broadcaster’s mind: the day when they will finally have to say goodbye. The final words must be just so: measured, reflective with a touch of poignance, ideally delivered in a falling cadence, before they give way to silence.

Or, in the case of today’s valedictorian, Ken Bruce, to Jeremy Vine. After 30 years on mid-mornings, and 46 in total at the BBC, the 76–year-old Bruce signed-off for the last time before his move to Greatest Hits Radio, a commercial rival. As noon approached, listeners were on tenterhooks. Would he go for classy understatement? A teary breakdown?

In the end the veteran played it with a mostly straight bat. After interviewing Nigel Harman for the final “Tracks of My Years”, he wrapped things up.

“I really couldn’t do it without listeners,” Bruce said, going on to thank members of the Ken Bruce Preservation Society, who had sent in a bottle of Baileys. Before playing The Beatles’ The End, there was an ever so slightly barbed dig at Auntie. “Apart from the occasional vagary,” he said, it was “still the finest broadcasting company in the world.”

“Boy, you’re going to carry that weight,” crooned Macca. A throwdown to Bruce’s successor, Vernon Kay? Perhaps.

“And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make,” Bruce echoed when the song finished. “I have loved being here with you. Thank you so much, may we meet again somewhere.”

Ken Bruce had been with the BBC for more than 40 years - BBC/PA

With that, the old smoothie was off, to collect the golden handshake for his golden years. But where did Bruce’s farewell fit in the pantheon of broadcaster sign-offs?

The heart-on-sleeve emotional goodbye

The final sign-off is a pivotal moment for the broadcaster. Inevitably they think about their own lives. In the time they have been on air they might have got married, had children, been through any number of other ups and downs. Emotions well up. Everyone thanks the listeners, and most thank the producers and technicians who have laboured in obscurity – much like an Oscars acceptance speech. Beyond that, there is plenty of scope for personal expression.

“Lucky me, to have had this great job, that’s never felt like a job,” said Joanna Gosling, signing off from BBC News in January after 23 years reading the news. Right at the end, her voice cracks. “Thank you for having me, goodbye.”

“I’m going to miss you,” said Terry Wogan, in one of the most famous sign-offs. “Until we’re together again... thank you for being my friend.”

The modern presence of cameras in radio studios means viewers can see presenters in their final moments, where they would once only have heard them. Annie Mac, the Radio 1 presenter, finished by saying: “The last 17 years have been the most amazing, magical experience. And yeah, thank you so much for listening.” You could hear the sincerity in her voice, but on camera you could see more clearly what the moment meant to her.

Turning political

Before he thanked the listeners, Jon Snow marked the end of his 32 years presenting the Channel 4 news with a word of thanks for the “farsighted governments” and regulators that had given him an hour of news in primetime. “It’s not always an easy watch and we don’t always get away with it, we don’t always get it right.”

On his final episode of the Daily Show after seven years, South African comedian Trevor Noah took time to thank his family, as well as the black women who had inspired him. “I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women ‘cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out,” he said. Ken Bruce did not say this.

Professional understatement

As a comic, Noah’s brief was always to be more impassioned and argumentative than a news anchor or DJ. Broadcasters who prize their professional equilibrium tend to try to keep things level. They might have reported on wars, natural disasters and who knows what other tragedies, but their job was to keep a steady hand on the tiller. The most famous regular sign-off is probably Edward Murrow’s “Good night, and good luck”, inspired by what Londoners said to each other during the Blitz.

Steve Wright might have been paying attention

Steve Wright kept things simple - BBC

“I want to say thank you to you for your appreciation, dear listener smashing and loyal, for all the reaction and all the nice words,” he said, during his final show on Radio 2 last September, before closing with a simple: “This has been Steve Wright in the Afternoon.”

Of all the great sign-offs, however, perhaps the most honest was Walter Cronkite, the American anchor. On March 6 1981, Cronkite said farewell from his nightly CBS news programme with a warning that he would be back on air in various other roles.

“Old anchormen, you see, don’t fade away, they keep coming back for more,” he said. “And that’s the way it is.”

Ken Bruce starts at Greatest Hits Radio on April 3rd.