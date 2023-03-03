Ken Bruce – latest news: Radio 2 DJ to host final show after 31 years

Ken Bruce is broadcasting his last ever BBC Radio 2 show today, Friday 3 March, after 31 years of presenting the station’s mid-morning programme.

The veteran presenter, 72, told listeners in January: “I’ve done everything it is possible to do at Radio 2.”

Bruce has been with the BBC since 1977 when he started out as a presenter on Radio Scotland.

The DJ is moving over to commercial station Greatest Hits Radio, where he will begin broadcasting on 3 April.

In February, Bruce claimed that BBC bosses had decided they wanted him to leave early, instead of fulfilling his contract to the end of March.

Reports followed that he was axed early by the BBC in efforts to prevent him from promoting his new Greatest Hits show.

Follow live updates on Bruce’s final Radio 2 show below...

Ken Bruce axed early by BBC ‘to prevent him promoting his new Greatest Hits show’

Ken Bruce tells listeners there is no ‘hidden agenda’ in today’s music choices

Ken Bruce said early BBC exit ‘seems a shame’

09:43 , Ellie Harrison

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: “It’s entirely within the BBC’s right to ask me to step away a little early.

“But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining [on my contract], it seems a shame.”

Bruce was originally due to complete his Radio 2 contract on 24 March, but the BBC had asked him to host the last edition of his weekday mid-morning show on Friday instead.

Zoe Ball hands over to Ken Bruce for his final show

09:32 , Ellie Harrison

“You are very loved,” Ball told Bruce has her show drew to a close this morning. He was met with a round of applause by those in the studio. “Lots of lovely music on this programme,” he said, introducing his show with “Can You Feel It” by The Jacksons. “Don’t go looking for any secret messaages or hidden agendas behind them. They’re just good songs. Enjoy!”