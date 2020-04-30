Ken Block's next project is the Hoonifox: the ultimate Fox Body Ford Mustang



First there was the '60s Ford Mustang Hoonicorn, then the '70s Ford F-150 Hoonitruck. Now Ken Block is tackling the 1980s with his next project, the Hoonifox. It's based on the Fox Body Ford Mustang, and it's just as outrageous as its predecessors, even if it only exists virtually at the moment.

The car was revealed in a YouTube video with Block, Block's colleague Brian Scotto, and designer Ash Thorp. The latter has worked on graphic design for a variety of projects including the video game "Assassin's Creed," the film "Ender's Game," and he was involved in designing the latest Batmobile. In the video, they talk about their various inspirations for this new car, such as wanting to do more iterations of the Hoonicorn, everything 1980s, and stuff they like on other modified cars. They also cover a bit of history of the Fox Body Mustang. You can see it all in the video below.

As for the car's design, the connections to past Block projects are obvious, such as the massive chopped-up fenders, exaggerated spoilers and vents galore. It also has enormous side exhaust pipes and big hood scoops. A few 1980s-era design cues show up such as the tall rear spoiler and the rear window louvres. The nose of the car is based on the later Fox Body models with big headlights and a blunt fascia. Interestingly, they've gone with the LX-style bumper with a small grille between the lights instead of the GT bumper with a fully smooth section between them.

Details on what will power the completed Hoonifox haven't been fully nailed down yet. Block mentions in the video that he really enjoyed the naturally aspirated V8 iteration of the Hoonicorn, whereas the twin-turbo one, for as awesome as it is, is pretty hairy. He expressed that he'd like to get back to that early Hoonicorn feeling, and Thorp highlights the individual throttle bodies for the V8 under the hood. For reference, the original Hoonicorn made 845 horsepower from a Roush Yates 6.7-liter NASCAR-ready V8. It also was connected to an all-wheel-drive drivetrain, and considering Block's mentions of gymkhana in the video, we think all-wheel drive will likely be featured in Hoonifox. We're not sure when we'll see the finished car, but we're sure it will happen and we can't wait to see what Block does with it.

