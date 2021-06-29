Kemptville signs up for a war of wits

Optician Kelsey McDiarmid started Kemptville's sign war after hearing about similar pun fights elsewhere in Ontario. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

Trading barbs on roadside signs, a small town just south of Ottawa is the latest community to engage in a 'punny' trend sweeping small towns across the province.

From getting "your ducts in a row," to telling a blinds company to "stay shady," businesses in Kemptville, Ont., are challenging other establishments with clever one-liners intended to draw their competition into a sign war.

"Most small businesses have been negatively impacted from the COVID-19 shutdowns over the course of the three waves. I hoped it could provide some comedic relief from the trying times," explained Kelsey McDiarmid, an optician at the Kemptville Optometric Centre, and self-described "instigator" of Kemptville's sign wars.

After seeing the social media trend, McDiarmid decided to post a cheeky zinger on her road sign on the main highway. It wasn't long before nearby bakeries, auto-repair shops, and grocery stores started playing along — in four lines or less.

"Stores were phoning each other asking for spare marquis letters, like, 'Do you have an extra 'E,'" McDiarmid explained with laughter.

William Pearl was one of those business owners who decided to reply. He owns Stevens Creek Shutter Company which sells blinds, so his first marquis appropriately read: "We're down to throw some shade."

"It's good to have some fun and goof around with fellow businesses instead of moaning about how difficult things have been," said Pearl.

Pearl also created a Facebook group so businesses without road signs could join in, though he says it's led to some long-winded jabs.

"I think old school purists would say it's a little harder to come up with four witty lines than the unlimited word count on Facebook — but we've been working at it," Pearl joked.

In addition to the smiles that meet each new sign, Pearl said the game has made him feel a little less alone during the pandemic.

"You see these signs and it's heartwarming. You know that we've been in it together, and we're getting out of it together," said Pearl.

Pearl has three words for other towns looking to start a sign war: "We challenge you."

