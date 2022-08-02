KemPharm to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

KemPharm

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, Executive Chairman of KemPharm, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held August 8-11, 2022, in Boston.



Details regarding KemPharm’s presentations are as follows:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Date: August 10, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m., ET Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.kempharm.com.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases. KemPharm has a diverse product portfolio, combining a clinical-stage development pipeline with revenue-generating NDA-stage and commercial assets. The pipeline includes arimoclomol, an orally-delivered, first-in-class treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), and KP1077, which the company is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder, and narcolepsy. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients aged six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

