Is Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at Kemira Oyj (HEL:KEMIRA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kemira Oyj:

0.089 = €194m ÷ (€2.9b - €724m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Kemira Oyj has an ROCE of 8.9%.

Is Kemira Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Kemira Oyj's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 8.9%. Separate from Kemira Oyj's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kemira Oyj's past growth compares to other companies.

HLSE:KEMIRA Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Kemira Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kemira Oyj's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kemira Oyj has current liabilities of €724m and total assets of €2.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Kemira Oyj's ROCE

Overall, Kemira Oyj has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Kemira Oyj shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

