Kemi Badenoch's allies say bonfire of EU laws ‘could not be forced through the Lords’

Allies of Kemi Badenoch have dismissed Brexiteer claims that ministers should have used special powers to force a bonfire of EU laws through the Lords, claiming the argument is based on a flawed interpretation of parliamentary procedure.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, has said the Government could have used the Parliament Act to prevent the second chamber blocking its original plan to scrap all remaining EU rules on the statute book by the end of the year.

The Act allows the Government to pass legislation without the approval of the Lords when certain specific conditions are met.

Sources close to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Cabinet minister responsible for the reforms under Boris Johnson, said it was always the plan to use these powers if necessary to get the Bill over the line.

Ministers could have threatened to use the Act - and ultimately followed through as a last resort - if the Lords were to insist on amendments unpalatable to the Commons.

But allies of Ms Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, said the powers could only be used to leapfrog final approval from the second chamber if it has blocked the proposed legislation in two consecutive parliamentary sessions.

With the current session set to end in the autumn, they added that there would be little opportunity for these conditions to be met before the end of the year.

The Government could create a “mini session” to force two blockages from the Lords before the end of 2023, allowing it to enforce the Parliament Act.

But Ms Badenoch's allies said this would risk devastating Rishi Sunak’s wider agenda, as the window of opportunity to pass any other Bills carried over from the previous session would be dramatically reduced.

Critics say the Government has now sacrificed any hope of using the Act as a deterrent to obstruction in the Lords, as the powers can generally only be used to force through legislation unchanged between sessions.

‘Panicky and inexperienced’

Sir Iain said the decision to amend the Bill, which involves removing a promised “sunset” clause on all laws carried over from the EU by the end of the year, looks “weak and panicky” from ministers.

“It doesn't matter if we were going to face amendments in the Lords; it was always going to be the case that we would have to use the Parliament Act,” he said.

“Now we won't be able to if they do obstruct. So, we have a full majority in the Commons dismissed by a panicky and inexperienced Cabinet minister and a Downing Street politically adrift after bad local election results. It's a gift to the Labour Party.”

On Wednesday, Ms Badenoch announced that she could only immediately scrap or reform approximately 600 EU laws because of the situation she inherited.

The climbdown comes despite Mr Sunak pledging to scrap all rules remaining on the statute book by the end of the year.

Mr Rees-Mogg has accused ministers of inertia and said that the “blob” had triumphed.

