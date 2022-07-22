Kemi Badenoch: I only decided to run for Tory leadership a day after Boris Johnson quit

Kemi Badenoch - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch, the junior former minister who electrified the Tory leadership contest, has said she feels she has “worked hard enough” to be given a job when the next prime minister forms a new government.

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Mrs Badenoch revealed that she only decided to stand the day after Boris Johnson had said he would resign – and her children found out from the TV news.

The Brexiteer was widely praised for her fresh approach to campaigning in the leadership contest, with clear Right-wing policies that won support among the grassroots in polling.

She got to the final four candidates and was knocked out of the race on Tuesday after winning the backing of 59 MPs – nearly one in six of the parliamentary party including Michael Gove, the former Cabinet minister.

In her first interview since, Mrs Badenoch – who has been tipped as a future Home Secretary – declined to say who she had supported in the final round of voting or what job she might like in a new government formed by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

She said: “I am not really thinking about the job. I’m thinking about the opportunity to solve problems. That’s what I love. You can make anything out of any job you’re given.

“It’s going to be up to whoever is the prime minister to decide what they think I would do best. And I like to think that I’ve worked hard enough now to show that I can do things. They might not give me anything.”

Mrs Badenoch also declined to rule out a second run to be Tory leader if the position became vacant, insisting: “I wouldn’t say never. The decision to run in these things is often – certainly for me – in the moment. No one was saying the things that I wanted to say, so I'm going to say them.

“Next time around it might be different, so I may not do it again. I don't know. We’ll see. But I wouldn’t say never.”

Mrs Badenoch, 41, told how she only decided to stand on Friday July 8, the day after Mr Johnson said he would quit. She had resigned as a communities minister on the previous Wednesday with four other junior ministers over his leadership.

“We started talking about new ideas and then the PM left and quite a few people said: ‘Oh, you should think about running,’” she said.

“I don’t think many of them realised that I would do it because when I asked for their support they said: ‘Oh, sorry, we’re just putting someone else.’ It goes to show people say all sorts of things that they don’t really mean.

“My children are quite young. So they found out on TV – ‘Mummy’s on TV’ – and they got very excited about the counting.”

Mrs Badenoch said her campaign had no website, no logo and no staff, she said, adding: “We didn’t have a campaign video. We literally started on Friday morning.”

She paid tribute to her “amazing” team including Tory MPs Lee Rowley, Julia Lopez and Alex Burghart.

She said she had “raised an eyebrow” at the slogan “Kemi for Prime Minister”, preferring something more “short and snappy” before she “tuned out because I just didn't think those things were important. What was important for me was, what are we about? What do we believe? What are we trying to say?

“My pitch was that the Government does a lot of things that it doesn’t need to do, which is why we’re so inefficient. People think that's talking about cutting public services. It’s just about doing things better.”

Time was so pressing that Mrs Badenoch did not have time to develop a defence policy. “I didn’t have an answer to every single thing,” she said. “So when people would ask me questions around defence, for instance, which is not an area that I’d spent a lot of time thinking about, I stuck to the line which we’d had a little bit extra spending till 2028.

“I don’t see a need to reinvent everything. It’s the areas where I think there are critical problems that I focused on.”

Mrs Badenoch paid tribute to Mr Gove, her most senior backer, who she said was “politically savvy enough and self-aware enough to know that actually it’s better to focus on the next generation rather than trying again [to run for the leadership] for the third time”.

She added: “Sometimes running may actually show how your support is diminishing rather than enhanced. And I always talk about what Airey Neave did for Margaret Thatcher in terms of backing her.

“And I look at Michael as someone who did that for me, that he used his political capital to support someone else. It wasn’t about him, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Listen to Kemi Badenoch on this week’s Chopper’s Politics, The Telegraph’s weekly political podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.