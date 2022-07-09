Kemi Badenoch: ‘My late father taught me about responsibility’

Edward Malnick
·11 min read
Kemi Badenoch - Jeff Gilbert
Kemi Badenoch - Jeff Gilbert

Kemi Badenoch’s recollection of her childhood in Nigeria brings tears to her eyes. It is only five months since the death of her father, Femi Adegoke, from a brain tumour. Little could Mr Adegoke have imagined that within three years of entering the government ranks, his daughter would be launching a bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

But Mrs Badenoch, 42, says her father, a GP, instilled in her a sense of “personal responsibility”. Last week, she quit the Government to help force Mr Johnson’s resignation and in an interview with The Telegraph she now sets out her reasons for launching a bid to lead the Conservatives. In short, she believes the Government has lost its way.

“I think that we have accepted a consensus that is not right – that the Government should get involved in everything and do everything,” she says.

But Mrs Badenoch, who quit as equalities and local government minister in a joint move with four friends and colleagues last week, believes that the Government is “doing many things badly and doing things in the wrong way”.

Why did the Government not simply cut tax?

As an example, the former Treasury minister singles out Rishi Sunak’s council tax rebate designed to give the poorest households help with their energy bills. Why, Ms Badenoch asks, did the Government not simply cut tax rather than taking money from people and then returning some of it?

“Would it have been simpler just to let people keep their money in the first place rather than giving them rebates on council tax? It’s just become very complex, because the Government is getting involved in lots of micro-decisions and micro-policy and we do it across a whole suite of areas.”

Mrs Badenoch also expresses concerns that the Online Harms Bill risks criminalising factual statements about biology and sex, describes herself as an “aid sceptic” and says the “arbitrary” Net Zero target was ill-thought through and there is “a better way of going about these things”. She also warns that training for civil servants appears to be loaded in favour of issues such as diversity and inclusion, leading officials to then focus on those areas in their work.

‘Lighter, simpler, nimbler government’

Mrs Badenoch, who was a minister in the Levelling Up department, is standing for the Conservative leadership on a platform of “lighter, simpler, nimbler government”. She fears that some MPs too have become hooked on the idea of the state fixing the majority of problems, with the levelling-up agenda tilted too much in favour of government spending.

“One of the other things that I think has gone wrong is just accepting that consensus that [if you] put more money in that will fix the problem, that every penny that you spend on something will generate another penny of outcome,” she says.

“Sometimes the problem is something other than cash. I think when you listen to parliamentary debates, people are constantly talking about spending more money. We’re elected to be legislators, not campaigners for cash."

Mrs Badenoch laments that the Government “have never actually really drafted a very clear economic policy. We’re often reactive, led by events, rather than saying here’s what we are, here’s what we believe in. I think the reason we ended up in that position – and this is really central to what I think – is because we are too scared to tell people how tough things are, and the truth.”

Rishi Sunak and many other ministers have been highly cautious about passing judgement on the Bank of England’s role in the cost-of-living crisis, and Mrs Badenoch, who served in the Treasury between February 2020 and September 2021 is concerned that Sunak was too hands-off. Inflation currently sits at nine per cent – seven percentage points above the Bank's target – a height she believes could have been avoided with a more watchful eye in the Treasury.

“I think inflation is a huge problem,” says Mrs Badenoch. “We did have an inflation policy and we had an inflation target. You don’t always meet it, and I don’t think we should stop the Bank of England being independent, but we do actually have to mark their homework.

“I think we stopped marking their homework for a very long time. If we had been marking their homework, we would have spotted the issue around inflation earlier and done something and probably would have had a different approach. I think maybe some of the money printing we did in 2021 would not necessarily have happened.”

Straight-talking manner

Mrs Badenoch, whose campaign is being supported by her friend Lee Rowley, another of the five ministers who quit in tandem, is fast attracting speculation about her potential to be an “insurgent” candidate in a field with no obvious single frontrunner. Her straight-talking manner appears to be one of the factors attracting MPs to her campaign.

But by last night her declared MP backers also included Eddie Hughes, who was a fellow minister at the Department for Levelling Up; Julia Lopez, a culture minister who also resigned with Mrs Badenoch and Mr Rowley; and the 2019-intake backbenchers Tom Hunt and Lee Anderson, both of whom are firmly on the right of the party.

Those supporters are likely to approve of her criticism of a focus in Whitehall on “diversity and inclusion training”. As a minister, “I didn’t see any local government training ... but I saw loads of classes on diversity and inclusion, mental health awareness and other things which are not bad things, but they are not the core mission. But when that’s what the bulk of your training is, that’s what the civil servants are going to be focused on.”

Mrs Badenoch is scathing about the Online Harms Bill, which was intended to protect internet users, and children in particular, from sexual abuse, terrorists and other online harms.

“This is something I’m really glad I can talk about now because I’m not a minister, so there’s no more collective responsibility. We had an Online Harms Bill, which was supposed to look at very serious crime, online terrorism, child porn and deal with that, and it has now grown. It is trying to fix loads of other problems that were not originally intended to solve. Legislation is not always the answer.”

Mrs Badenoch adds: “We’ve now got to a point where we’re legislating for hurt feelings. I think it’s going to have significant freedom of speech issues.”

Risk of criminalising ‘factual statements’

Mrs Badenoch, who has been vilified by pro-trans campaigners for her opposition to gender-neutral toilets, warns that the Government is at risk of criminalising “factual statements” about biology and sex.

“One of the things that I see is people saying that women are adult biological females is harmful speech. We can’t legislate for something that will create a crime out of such a simple, factual statement. And those are the things that I think we’re doing wrong. If I was prime minister, I would really cut that bill down to focus on what it was meant to do. And that’s what I mean by lean government. Fix the problem.”

Mrs Badenoch, whose jobs before politics included working as a secretary, maths tutor, shop assistant and software engineer, adds that her “lean government” philosophy derives from “the way I think about things”.

“I’m an engineer by training, and that’s how I look at things. You analyse the root cause of a problem, and you try and fix it from there before you go elsewhere.”

A Government blown off course

How did the Government manage to be blown so far off course from the core Conservative values espoused by Mr Johnson during his leadership campaign and the 2019 election?

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions. It always comes from trying to keep everybody happy. And I think that that has been one of the harder things to deal with as you get a bigger and bigger majority. You’re creating a broader coalition and keeping everybody happy is difficult.

“We’ve got to be able to set an agenda [not] ask everybody what they want and then try and please them all. I think this is the kind of example of what happens when you do that.”

Mrs Badenoch fears that Theresa May enshrined Britain’s overarching climate change target without a sufficient plan to actually reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

“I think that it was wrong of us to set a target without having a clear plan of the cost and knowing what it would entail. Setting an arbitrary target like that is the wrong way to go.

“I am not someone who doesn’t believe in climate change. I can see. But there is a better way of going about these things.”

Putting meat on the bones

Aided by a campaign team including Alex Morton, a Downing Street policy adviser under Theresa May, Mrs Badenoch is in the process of formulating more of the specific policy pledges that will put meat on the bones of her offering to the party. A government under a Kemi Badenoch premiership would practise “small-state conservatism, but we need to explain it better. At the moment we don’t try to explain what we’re about and quite often, the centre-right approach is counter intuitive, like the Laffer Curve. When you tell people well, actually you can get more money if you cut taxes, it’s not a direct or linear thing”. Mrs Badenoch does, she says, want to “reduce the taxes that people are paying and just let them have more money in their pockets”.

Part of her pitch is that she understands both how it feels to “not have money”, as well as “what it’s like to be comfortable”. Mrs Badenoch’s father died in February and her eyes fill with tears when she discusses her family – “it's still quite recent”, she explains.

But she adds: “My parents were married for 45 years before my father passed away. It was in a middle-class, well-educated family. And that really shaped me because when I moved to this country, I became working class. I changed class and I had to work to get back to where I was. So I know what it is like to be working class and not have money and not be able to do the things you want to do.

“I also know what it’s like to be comfortable. And I think that when you’ve experienced both, there’s just a lot more empathy and sympathy with people’s lives.”

Family members in Nigeria

At the same time, conditions for many people in Nigeria make her “appreciative” of what she has here. Her sister is among family members who live in Nigeria.

“That’s something that I think we sometimes lose in this country – we don’t appreciate what we have.

“When I go to that country, when I went to bury my dad this year, they still have blackouts every day and there are generators on standby. When there is normal electricity supply everyone rushes to charge their phone and do the ironing because it's very expensive, living off a generator.” That experience also “informs my view of energy security”, which includes concerns that the push to switch from fossil fuels to electricity could outstrip the capacity of the national grid to carry the necessary energy.

Differences over Brexit

Mrs Badenoch has three young children – two daughters and a son – with her husband Hamish, who works in the City. The pair met at a local Conservative association event in 2009. In the 2016 referendum, Mrs Badenoch campaigned for Leave, while her husband, also a staunch Conservative, backed Remain. Now, though, he is “actually more Brexity than me”, she laughs.

Mr Badenoch “had the same views” about the downsides of UK membership of the EU “and the difference between us was risk appetite. I felt that we should take a risk and he felt we shouldn’t take a risk. But in terms of the problems [with the UK’s EU membership] we were pretty much in the same place.” Since then, “I think he was so shocked by the way the EU behaved during the referendum he became a bit more hardline.” Meanwhile, for Mrs Badenoch, “everything that has happened since then has convinced me that we absolutely made the right decision”.

Despite Mrs Badenoch’s fierce belief that the UK would be better off outside the EU, “one of the worst things was some people pretending that it would be simple”.

“Saying things like Brexit means Brexit is not an intelligent way of dealing with a huge constitutional legal change like that. And that is what I think when I talk about the party getting things wrong: simple slogans, catchy phrases, rather than levelling with people.

“You’ve got to be straight with people.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • NHL free-agency rumor roundup: Latest on Forsberg, Giroux, Kadri, Campbell

    The rumor mill is in full flow as anticipation builds towards the start of NHL free agency on July 13.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.