Kemi Badenoch: ‘My late father taught me about responsibility’

Kemi Badenoch - Jeff Gilbert

Kemi Badenoch’s recollection of her childhood in Nigeria brings tears to her eyes. It is only five months since the death of her father, Femi Adegoke, from a brain tumour. Little could Mr Adegoke have imagined that within three years of entering the government ranks, his daughter would be launching a bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

But Mrs Badenoch, 42, says her father, a GP, instilled in her a sense of “personal responsibility”. Last week, she quit the Government to help force Mr Johnson’s resignation and in an interview with The Telegraph she now sets out her reasons for launching a bid to lead the Conservatives. In short, she believes the Government has lost its way.

“I think that we have accepted a consensus that is not right – that the Government should get involved in everything and do everything,” she says.

But Mrs Badenoch, who quit as equalities and local government minister in a joint move with four friends and colleagues last week, believes that the Government is “doing many things badly and doing things in the wrong way”.

Why did the Government not simply cut tax?

As an example, the former Treasury minister singles out Rishi Sunak’s council tax rebate designed to give the poorest households help with their energy bills. Why, Ms Badenoch asks, did the Government not simply cut tax rather than taking money from people and then returning some of it?

“Would it have been simpler just to let people keep their money in the first place rather than giving them rebates on council tax? It’s just become very complex, because the Government is getting involved in lots of micro-decisions and micro-policy and we do it across a whole suite of areas.”

Mrs Badenoch also expresses concerns that the Online Harms Bill risks criminalising factual statements about biology and sex, describes herself as an “aid sceptic” and says the “arbitrary” Net Zero target was ill-thought through and there is “a better way of going about these things”. She also warns that training for civil servants appears to be loaded in favour of issues such as diversity and inclusion, leading officials to then focus on those areas in their work.

‘Lighter, simpler, nimbler government’

Mrs Badenoch, who was a minister in the Levelling Up department, is standing for the Conservative leadership on a platform of “lighter, simpler, nimbler government”. She fears that some MPs too have become hooked on the idea of the state fixing the majority of problems, with the levelling-up agenda tilted too much in favour of government spending.

“One of the other things that I think has gone wrong is just accepting that consensus that [if you] put more money in that will fix the problem, that every penny that you spend on something will generate another penny of outcome,” she says.

“Sometimes the problem is something other than cash. I think when you listen to parliamentary debates, people are constantly talking about spending more money. We’re elected to be legislators, not campaigners for cash."

Mrs Badenoch laments that the Government “have never actually really drafted a very clear economic policy. We’re often reactive, led by events, rather than saying here’s what we are, here’s what we believe in. I think the reason we ended up in that position – and this is really central to what I think – is because we are too scared to tell people how tough things are, and the truth.”

Rishi Sunak and many other ministers have been highly cautious about passing judgement on the Bank of England’s role in the cost-of-living crisis, and Mrs Badenoch, who served in the Treasury between February 2020 and September 2021 is concerned that Sunak was too hands-off. Inflation currently sits at nine per cent – seven percentage points above the Bank's target – a height she believes could have been avoided with a more watchful eye in the Treasury.

“I think inflation is a huge problem,” says Mrs Badenoch. “We did have an inflation policy and we had an inflation target. You don’t always meet it, and I don’t think we should stop the Bank of England being independent, but we do actually have to mark their homework.

“I think we stopped marking their homework for a very long time. If we had been marking their homework, we would have spotted the issue around inflation earlier and done something and probably would have had a different approach. I think maybe some of the money printing we did in 2021 would not necessarily have happened.”

Straight-talking manner

Mrs Badenoch, whose campaign is being supported by her friend Lee Rowley, another of the five ministers who quit in tandem, is fast attracting speculation about her potential to be an “insurgent” candidate in a field with no obvious single frontrunner. Her straight-talking manner appears to be one of the factors attracting MPs to her campaign.

But by last night her declared MP backers also included Eddie Hughes, who was a fellow minister at the Department for Levelling Up; Julia Lopez, a culture minister who also resigned with Mrs Badenoch and Mr Rowley; and the 2019-intake backbenchers Tom Hunt and Lee Anderson, both of whom are firmly on the right of the party.

Those supporters are likely to approve of her criticism of a focus in Whitehall on “diversity and inclusion training”. As a minister, “I didn’t see any local government training ... but I saw loads of classes on diversity and inclusion, mental health awareness and other things which are not bad things, but they are not the core mission. But when that’s what the bulk of your training is, that’s what the civil servants are going to be focused on.”

Mrs Badenoch is scathing about the Online Harms Bill, which was intended to protect internet users, and children in particular, from sexual abuse, terrorists and other online harms.

“This is something I’m really glad I can talk about now because I’m not a minister, so there’s no more collective responsibility. We had an Online Harms Bill, which was supposed to look at very serious crime, online terrorism, child porn and deal with that, and it has now grown. It is trying to fix loads of other problems that were not originally intended to solve. Legislation is not always the answer.”

Mrs Badenoch adds: “We’ve now got to a point where we’re legislating for hurt feelings. I think it’s going to have significant freedom of speech issues.”

Risk of criminalising ‘factual statements’

Mrs Badenoch, who has been vilified by pro-trans campaigners for her opposition to gender-neutral toilets, warns that the Government is at risk of criminalising “factual statements” about biology and sex.

“One of the things that I see is people saying that women are adult biological females is harmful speech. We can’t legislate for something that will create a crime out of such a simple, factual statement. And those are the things that I think we’re doing wrong. If I was prime minister, I would really cut that bill down to focus on what it was meant to do. And that’s what I mean by lean government. Fix the problem.”

Mrs Badenoch, whose jobs before politics included working as a secretary, maths tutor, shop assistant and software engineer, adds that her “lean government” philosophy derives from “the way I think about things”.

“I’m an engineer by training, and that’s how I look at things. You analyse the root cause of a problem, and you try and fix it from there before you go elsewhere.”

A Government blown off course

How did the Government manage to be blown so far off course from the core Conservative values espoused by Mr Johnson during his leadership campaign and the 2019 election?

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions. It always comes from trying to keep everybody happy. And I think that that has been one of the harder things to deal with as you get a bigger and bigger majority. You’re creating a broader coalition and keeping everybody happy is difficult.

“We’ve got to be able to set an agenda [not] ask everybody what they want and then try and please them all. I think this is the kind of example of what happens when you do that.”

Mrs Badenoch fears that Theresa May enshrined Britain’s overarching climate change target without a sufficient plan to actually reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

“I think that it was wrong of us to set a target without having a clear plan of the cost and knowing what it would entail. Setting an arbitrary target like that is the wrong way to go.

“I am not someone who doesn’t believe in climate change. I can see. But there is a better way of going about these things.”

Putting meat on the bones

Aided by a campaign team including Alex Morton, a Downing Street policy adviser under Theresa May, Mrs Badenoch is in the process of formulating more of the specific policy pledges that will put meat on the bones of her offering to the party. A government under a Kemi Badenoch premiership would practise “small-state conservatism, but we need to explain it better. At the moment we don’t try to explain what we’re about and quite often, the centre-right approach is counter intuitive, like the Laffer Curve. When you tell people well, actually you can get more money if you cut taxes, it’s not a direct or linear thing”. Mrs Badenoch does, she says, want to “reduce the taxes that people are paying and just let them have more money in their pockets”.

Part of her pitch is that she understands both how it feels to “not have money”, as well as “what it’s like to be comfortable”. Mrs Badenoch’s father died in February and her eyes fill with tears when she discusses her family – “it's still quite recent”, she explains.

But she adds: “My parents were married for 45 years before my father passed away. It was in a middle-class, well-educated family. And that really shaped me because when I moved to this country, I became working class. I changed class and I had to work to get back to where I was. So I know what it is like to be working class and not have money and not be able to do the things you want to do.

“I also know what it’s like to be comfortable. And I think that when you’ve experienced both, there’s just a lot more empathy and sympathy with people’s lives.”

Family members in Nigeria

At the same time, conditions for many people in Nigeria make her “appreciative” of what she has here. Her sister is among family members who live in Nigeria.

“That’s something that I think we sometimes lose in this country – we don’t appreciate what we have.

“When I go to that country, when I went to bury my dad this year, they still have blackouts every day and there are generators on standby. When there is normal electricity supply everyone rushes to charge their phone and do the ironing because it's very expensive, living off a generator.” That experience also “informs my view of energy security”, which includes concerns that the push to switch from fossil fuels to electricity could outstrip the capacity of the national grid to carry the necessary energy.

Differences over Brexit

Mrs Badenoch has three young children – two daughters and a son – with her husband Hamish, who works in the City. The pair met at a local Conservative association event in 2009. In the 2016 referendum, Mrs Badenoch campaigned for Leave, while her husband, also a staunch Conservative, backed Remain. Now, though, he is “actually more Brexity than me”, she laughs.

Mr Badenoch “had the same views” about the downsides of UK membership of the EU “and the difference between us was risk appetite. I felt that we should take a risk and he felt we shouldn’t take a risk. But in terms of the problems [with the UK’s EU membership] we were pretty much in the same place.” Since then, “I think he was so shocked by the way the EU behaved during the referendum he became a bit more hardline.” Meanwhile, for Mrs Badenoch, “everything that has happened since then has convinced me that we absolutely made the right decision”.

Despite Mrs Badenoch’s fierce belief that the UK would be better off outside the EU, “one of the worst things was some people pretending that it would be simple”.

“Saying things like Brexit means Brexit is not an intelligent way of dealing with a huge constitutional legal change like that. And that is what I think when I talk about the party getting things wrong: simple slogans, catchy phrases, rather than levelling with people.

“You’ve got to be straight with people.”