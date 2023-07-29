Kemi Badenoch calls in KC to examine EHRC ‘witch hunt’

UK TORY CONFERENCE

Kemi Badenoch has called in a KC to examine the handling of an alleged “witch hunt” at the equalities watchdog following a revolt by board members.

Mrs Badenoch, the Business Secretary and equalities minister, has asked a senior barrister to examine the way in which claims against Baroness Falkner, who chairs the Equality and Human Rights Commission, have been dealt with.

The move comes after a handful of board members wrote to Mrs Badenoch saying they had lost confidence in decisions being taken by Lady Falkner’s deputies, who have been overseeing an investigation into the peer.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that the inquiry into Lady Falkner had been suspended for a second time following an intervention by the Business Secretary.

She is understood to have expressed concern that the decision to resume the inquiry was reported by Channel 4 after a dossier of claims of “bullying”, “harassment” and “discrimination”, drawn up by EHRC civil servants, was handed to the broadcaster in May.

Mrs Badenoch’s intervention came after a majority of remaining board members signed a letter to the Government saying that they intended to call for Alasdair Henderson and Eryl Besse to stand aside from their roles as Lady Falkner’s deputies.

The letter was in response to the decision to resume the inquiry, despite no evidence being presented to board members at the time that Mr Henderson, a barrister, and Ms Besse, a solicitor, had taken legal advice over whether hostile leaks of the allegations against Lady Falkner had prejudiced the investigation.

The board members told Mrs Badenoch they “no longer have confidence” in the decisions being taken by Mr Henderson and Ms Besse.

Mrs Badenoch is understood to have asked a KC to examine the handling of the inquiry into Lady Falkner before writing to the commission about the resumption of the investigation.

Last week, an EHRC source described the inquiry as “a witch hunt from the very beginning”, questioning why the claims against Lady Falkner could not have been addressed “by mediation or some sort of internal process which doesn’t get lawyers involved”.

An EHRC spokesman said: “In investigating concerns, the EHRC follows its robust governance processes, and seeks and follows all legal advice where appropriate.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of this investigation, other than to confirm a decision has been taken to re-pause the process while related matters are reviewed.”

