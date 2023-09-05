Kemi Badenoch becomes Tory members’ favourite minister

Kemi Badenoch has been widely tipped to run again if there is to be another Conservative leadership election - Eddie Mulholland

Kemi Badenoch is top of the Cabinet popularity rankings in a survey of Tory members, those responsible for picking the party’s next leader.

A regular survey conducted by Conservative Home gave the Business Secretary a net approval rating of +59 percentage points, where she was followed by Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has sunk to near the bottom of the poll, as it appeared that the popularity bounce he received from avoiding defeat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election has already worn off.

Ms Badenoch’s jump to the top spot is in part a reflection of the departure of Ben Wallace, the former Defence Secretary, who has consistently topped polls because of his handling of the war in Ukraine. However, it’s also an indication that the Business Secretary has made a connection with scores of Tory grassroots supporters.

She has consistently found herself in the top five most popular Cabinet ministers since November of last year among the party’s grassroots, according to Conservative Home rankings.

Strong contender

Ms Badenoch was a surprise strong contender in last summer’s leadership vote following the resignation of Boris Johnson, where she came fourth and was backed by Michael Gove.

She has been widely tipped to run again if there is to be another Conservative leadership election.

Should the Tories lose the next election, another leadership race could be as early as next year, given a general election is expected in the autumn.

Ms Badenoch’s leadership platform championed “lean government” and lesser state spending as well as free speech; during the race she voiced criticism of the “arbitrary” 2050 net zero target and “identity politics”.

She could face off against Penny Mordaunt, who comes second in the Conservative Home rankings (at +47.5), or Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, in a leadership race. Ms Braverman became the candidate last summer who united the right wing of the party, however her popularity among Tory members currently lags behind that of Ms Badenoch and Ms Mordaunt, at 21.6 percentage points.

The Prime Minister has found himself in net negative satisfaction territory for the second time in three months, and has recorded the lowest satisfaction score since becoming Prime Minister. He comes in 25th place among Cabinet members.

Rishi Sunak's approval rating buoyed briefly as a result of the Conservative victory in Uxbridge but his rating has dropped to -3.8 - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Mr Sunak’s buoyed approval rating as a result of the Conservative victory in Uxbridge in July, when he enjoyed a brief return to the middle of the pack and a satisfaction score of 20.7, has already dropped back to -3.8.

Another seven Conservative Cabinet ministers recorded negative ratings among Tory members, including Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, and Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Secretary.

Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Secretary, trailed in last place, with a rating of -27.7.

This month’s league table from Conservative Home was based on responses from just over 700 party members.