Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of planning to make changing gender easier if Labour win

Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, said: 'We should all be worried about Labour's real plans if they’re ever in government' - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of planning to make it easier for people to change gender if he ever gets into power.

Delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool will vote on a proposal to “modernise, simplify and reform” the transition process. If approved, it is likely to be a key plank of the party’s manifesto.

Sir Keir has insisted he is no longer in favour of self-ID, where people are allowed to legally change their gender without a doctors’ certificate.

But Ms Badenoch, the equalities minister, suggested the wording of the policy paved the way for the removal of the current need for doctors to sign off a change in gender.

“Labour backed self-ID for five years because it’s what they really believe,” she said.

“A policy that endangers women and girls. This policy document shows they haven’t changed their minds. We should all be worried about their real plans if they’re ever in government.”

Anneliese Dodds, Labour’s equalities spokeswoman, told delegates on Sunday that the party would “modernise” the gender transition process, without going into detail about how it could be achieved.

She also repeated the party’s pledge to ban conversion therapy, where therapists would be banned from trying to turn gay people straight or stop a person changing gender.

“We will deliver where the Conservatives have failed by bringing in a full, no-loopholes, trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy,” she said.

“And we will modernise the gender recognition law to a new process, while continuing to support the implementation of the Equality Act that protects everyone.”

It contrasts with the words of Rishi Sunak, who last week told the Tory conference: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be - they can’t.

“A man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.”

But a report by Labour’s National Policy Forum, which will go to the vote on Monday, says: “The process of gender recognition is intrusive, outdated and humiliating. Labour will modernise, simplify and reform the gender recognition law to a new process, taking into account international evidence of what works.”

Sir Keir originally supported self-ID, only to back away after a move by Nicola Sturgeon, the former SNP leader, to do the same triggered a political storm.

Julie Bindel, the feminist campaigner, said Labour was “tying itself in knots”, adding: “It wants to appear fully supportive of both the new wave of trans ideology and of women-only spaces and sex-based rights, yet has the nerve to accuse the Tories of ‘weaponising the gender war’.

“It is very hard to trust Labour when they have been so entrenched in trans ideology in recent years, with Starmer saying that ‘some women can have a penis’ and Lisa Nandy arguing that male child sex offenders posing as women should be allowed in women’s prisons.”

Ms Bindel said the conference proposal “can only mean scrapping the requirement for a medical diagnosis and approval by a panel of experts from the process of legally changing sex”.

She added: “I am not alone in suspecting senior figures in Labour, including Keir Starmer, remain committed to introducing self-ID if they win the election.

“Plenty of trans activists within the party continue to speak publicly in support of this nonsense - a couple of weeks ago, MP Kate Osborne tweeted, ‘Yes, some women have a penis’.”

Labour has denied to comment on Ms Badenoch’s attack.

Trans-rights activists outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Sunday - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Police kept apart rival protesters on different sides of the identity debate outside the party’s conference on Sunday.

Pro-trans activists - some wearing masks - waved banners bearing slogans including “f*** terfs” – an abbreviation for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a term used to describe gender-critical women’s rights activists.

Signs held up by gender critical activists included, “Keir Starmer, 100 per cent of women don’t have a penis”, in a reference to Sir Keir’s remarks earlier this year that “99.9 per cent” of women do not have male genitalia.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at the gender-critical group Sex Matters, said: “Masked men shouting and being aggressive towards women reveals the misogyny underlying extreme transactivism.

“This happens everywhere women gather to speak about their distinctive rights, needs and vulnerabilities: Canada, Brazil and New Zealand; Manchester, Edinburgh, London and now Liverpool.

“Anyone who still thinks “trans rights” is just about “being kind” has their head in the sand. These are angry, entitled men who want men to have a free pass into women and girls’ spaces and services.”