Kemba Walker unlikely to attend Pistons training camp
Shams Charania: Pistons’ Kemba Walker will likely be away from the team as training camp opens this week, sources tell me and @James Edwards III. Detroit will need to waive or trade a player by Oct. 17 to be at the league limit for standard roster spots going into the season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
