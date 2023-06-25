Kely Nascimento on dad Pele, gender inequality and that Infantino selfie

Pele's eldest daughter, Kely Nascimento, chose to devote her life to social activism - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute

Pele’s eldest daughter Kely Nascimento knows how fortunate she is. Her father’s fame was complicated, but gave her the chance to pursue her interests. Unlike the nepo babies breezing to the heights of glamorous industries, Nascimento chose activism and drawing attention to gender inequality in sport.

“I’m lucky, because I get a platform,” she says, speaking at the Laureus Sport For Good Global Summit. “As long as I use it properly and don’t squander it by saying stupid things, I can leverage that platform and keep using it to get the message across much more loudly.”

It is not just a platform which she was given by her father. At the first Laureus awards in 2000, Pele won a lifetime achievement award and with it a gold watch. Nascimento took a liking to it and began a long game, subtly suggesting that it was too flashy for her father, that it did not suit him.

Brazil and the world mourned Pele last December - AP Photo/Bruna Prado

She was pregnant at the time. “I kept working on it,” she says. “Finally, he said: ‘Fine, if it’s a boy and you name it after me, then you can have the watch.’ I was like: ‘That was the most sexist thing you’ve ever said and now you have to give me the watch so that I don’t repeat that to anyone.’ It was a girl, her name is Ruby and I have a watch.”

Since Pele’s death in December last year there have been times when Nascimento has not felt like talking about him, but “he liked people talking about him,” she says. “I have to remember that if I get tired or annoyed. You know what, he would have been really happy.

“I’m also lucky because everyone wants to have tributes for him. Sometimes that prolongs the moments where I have to sit with the fact that he’s no longer here. But also I get to share my love for him with sometimes stadiums full of people. Not everybody gets that, that’s pretty phenomenal.”

She never knew her father to be anything other than public property, so perhaps unsurprisingly was untroubled by the incident at his funeral when Gianni Infantino posed for a selfie close to Pele’s open casket.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino poses for a selfie near Pele's open casket - AP Photo/Andre Penner

“My father sometimes talked about ‘Pele’ in the third person. As bizarre as I always thought it was, and I always joked with him about it, I get it, because I feel that the person in that stadium was not my father. So it didn’t seem bizarre and I wasn’t insulted at all.”

Football was unavoidable during a childhood spent in Brazil but her interest in the women’s game grew when making her documentary Warriors of a Beautiful Game. Her view is that this country is ahead of the worldwide curve. “What I think is really wonderful in England, which we’re still missing in the United States, is the attention to the science, to the data.

“I think there is attention to the holistic approach to a women’s team and how different that is to a men’s team. You’re talking about different human beings, different needs and different responsibilities, so that these athletes can perform at their best without having to worry about other things.”

She speaks about female athletes still labouring with the default mental load many women will understand, using the example of a footballer with children settling in a new place after a transfer. Think finding houses, changing schools, registering with doctors. Male athletes, in general, have the privilege of being able to focus solely on their sport. “A lot of times that’s ignored, because there’s not a lot of women working on these problems in the front office. This is what I see here as being really encouraging because it is being thought about holistically.”

By dint of his brilliance and ubiquity Pele probably did more for football than anyone in history. Does his daughter see her work as an extension of his legacy? “I hope so. More than anything else he loved this game, more than literally anything else. I am his child and am comfortable saying that. He often said that this game was much too beautiful to be enjoyed by only a few.”

That is not to paint him as some equal-opportunities sage. As many of us are with our parents, Nascimento tried to guide him about changing attitudes. “He was a man born in 1940 in Brazil, an extremely sexist country where all the beliefs are very strongly rooted in a patriarchal system. He was absolutely a product of his time and of his environment. But he travelled so much he really thought there was just no reason why anyone should not be able to claim football.”

