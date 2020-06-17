Kelvin Harrison Jr. Reveals His Beyoncé Obsession Got Him Fired in This Movie Set Game

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman - Getty Images

In this episode of Name That Frame, we (virtually) sat down with actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., star of The High Note, Luce, Waves, and It Comes At Night. Laugh along with the hilarious, sunny actor as he tires to identify his (and our) favorite TV shows and movies solely based on their sets. For every frame he gets right, he gets a point. For every incorrect guess, he has to answer a question from us. Watch above and read on to find out what films he loves and how his obsession with Beyoncé got him fired from a job.



Who is your dream co-star?

Ooo, either Tilda Swinton or Cate Blanchett. Both equally. And Sarah Paulson. Can we combine them? Judi Dench. I’m sorry. Am I not answering the question? Uhh, Cate Blanchett. No, Tilda Swinton. I’m sorry, ladies. They will never watch this. Tilda Swinton. (hits table) Beep.

What about you might surprise people?

I used to be an assistant for this guy who did the marketing for—he was the head of the marketing campaign for the Super Bowl. And it was the year Beyoncé did the Super Bowl by herself, and she brought back Destiny’s Child. And I got fired because I tried to touch her. (Laughs) The end. I got fired because I wanted to meet her, and so I kept trying to get close to her to try to meet her. She’s a star. She’s the Queen B.

Which movie character’s house would you live in?

If I had to live in a movie house, which house would I live in? Hmm, I don’t know. I could live in Edna’s house (from The Incredibles). That’s a sick house. I mean I want when she has the little slide conveyor belt of all the costumes that’s going like, "Next! Next! No capes!" That is, thank you very much, that is my answer. (hits table) Beep.

Which character of yours do you relate to the most?

The character I relate to the most would probably be... not David because I don’t have that swag. It’s not—is it Luce? No, I’m not crazy. I don’t want to say Luce because I’m not crazy. It’s not Tyler because I don’t like sports. Travis from It Comes At Night! Yes, Travis. I would be in the attic laughing and eavesdropping on your conversation. Sorry ‘bout it. Not sorry.

