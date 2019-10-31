Kelvin Gastelum won’t fight Jared Cannonier on two days notice (UFC 244 video)

UFC 244 Kelvin Gastelum scrum

News broke on Wednesday of fight week that Darren Till was having travel issues and was going to be late getting to New York for his UFC 244 bout with Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC enlisted Jared Cannonier as a back-up in the case that Till doesn't get to New York in time or fails to make weight. Gastelum is having none of that. He doesn't believe it's fair for him to fight Cannonier on two days notice.

Hear everything Kelvin Gastelum had to say about the situation and more at the UFC 244 workout scrum.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf---er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.