Kelvin Gastelum explains crucial move to Fight Ready: ‘I needed to switch things up’

Danny Segura
·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kelvin Gastelum is looking to turn things around in his fighting career.

A UFC middleweight and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 17, Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) is determined to bounce back from a losing skid and improve form now that he made major changes in his life.

Gastelum moved from California to Arizona, and switched teams from Kings MMA to Fight Ready over the course of the past year.

“Well, first of all, California, I had to get the hell out of there,” Gastelum told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “It was crazy expensive. It was actually something that had ran through my mind before, and when the opportunity to move, I freaking did it.

“Other than that, I need to change my game up. Things aren’t going the way I want them in my career. I need to switch things up. I made some radical changes by coming out here to Fight Ready and coming out here to Arizona, and you know, changing my whole environment, changing where I live and getting real uncomfortable.

“I think that’s really what it was. I was at a really good, comfortable position in Huntington Beach, living really good, but I needed to get out of that. I needed to switch things up in my life and make sure this is really wanted to do, and it is.”

Related

Israel Adesanya mentions Gregory Rodrigues on list of potential future opponents: 'He's solid, he's a good fight'

UFC 281 official poster: Israel Adesana meets familiar foe Alex Pereira

Gastelum has yet to fight under the Fight Ready team. He was supposed to have his first fight under the new banner in April at UFC 273, but an injury forced him out of the even. Gastelum will go without competing in 2022, as he’s scheduled to return on Jan. 14 vs. Nassourdine Imavov at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

“It hasn’t been my best year, but I’m an optimistic person, so I always kept my head pretty positive even though it hasn’t been the best of situations this year,” Gastelum said. “So here we are. I’m recovered from my injury, and I’m about to jump into another camp here at Fight Ready, and hopefully the fight does go through.

“Last time I got injured one week out, and it was very unfortunate, and it’s been a rough process to get to this point, but here we are.”

Gastelum is 1-5 in his past six fights. Not so long ago in 2019, the Mexican-American pushed current champion Israel Adesanya like never before in an ultra competitive fight that stands in the minds of many as one of the best title fights in middleweight history.

The 31-year-old fighter is confident the switch can make him a title contender once again.

“I’ve learned so much,” Gastelum said about his pivot to Fight Ready. “I think my game has grown so much as well. It’s a different environment, a different set of eyes, a different way of doing things, and it’s worked out well. I’ve had a full training camp until I got injured, so I can’t wait to get in there and show people what I’ve been working on.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • Beneil Dariush includes Charles Oliveira among three options for next UFC fight

    Beneil Dariush won't wait around for a UFC lightweight title shot.

  • MMA Junkie’s Submission of the Month for October: Islam Makhachev taps the all-time finish leader

    With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submission from October 2022.

  • Michael Chandler: ‘I stand corrected’ on UFC champ Islam Makhachev; he’s ‘the real deal’

    Michael Chandler didn't see the big deal with Islam Makhachev before UFC 280, but he sees it now.

  • Islam Makhachev showed his UFC championship belt to brutal Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov

    In the latest MMA news, Chechnya's strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov appears in Chechen state media photo with Islam Makhachev and his UFC title.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada takes on new international challengers in Pan Continental Curling Championship

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson face some non-traditional opponents in the inaugural Pan Continental championship starting Monday in Calgary. Kazakhstan, Hong Kong and Chinese Tapei are among countries in a new World Curling Federation event designed to both streamline the world championship qualification process and provide an equivalent to the 47-year-old European championship that is a worlds qualifier. The seven-day Pan Continental concluding Nov. 6 at Calgary's WinSport Ev

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta