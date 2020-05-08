Kelvin Fletcher stuns fans with dramatic 'Tiger King' lockdown makeover

Kelvin Fletcher attends the TRIC Awards 2020 (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher has shocked fans and celebrity friends by dyeing his hair bright blond in a lockdown makeover.

The actor, 36, normally has a head of brown hair which matches his beard and moustache.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read more: Oti Mabuse shares Strictly 2020 update

But he has jazzed up his image by colouring his barnet peroxide blond like Tiger King’s Joe Exotic.

Screengrab from Kelvin Fletcher Instagram Story

Fletcher shared pictures on Instagram showing him undergoing his transformation with the help of his wife Liz Marsland, starting with his usual brown hair, moving into a more reddish look, and ending up with his new pale locks.

“From brunette to ginger (favourite part) to yellow. Now where’s that toner,” he joked.

He later shared side by side pictures of him and Joe Exotic on Instagram Live, and in another snap asked: “What did I do?”

Screengrab from Kelvin Fletcher Instagram Story

Fletcher’s new look stunned his celebrity friends, with fellow Strictly star Alex Scott writing “Omg” on Instagram and pro Janette Manrara posting: “Wow!”

“Go back to ginger,” suggested Strictly dancer Neil Jones, who is a redhead himself.

“No words my friend!” said former Strictly contestant Emma Barton, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Fans said Fletcher should now get rid of the facial hair, which is still brown.

“Just shave your beard off then it won’t be too bad!” said one person, while another urged: “Lose the beard pleeeezzz!”

“Please say it’s a temp dye?” asked another.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness examines big cat breeding in the United States and centres on the life and crimes of zookeeper Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic makeovers have become popular as a result of the show, with Jared Leto and Armie Hammer among those trying out the look.