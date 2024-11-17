Kelton Talford's double-double helps Winthrop edge North Carolina Central 77-75

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Winthrop hold off North Carolina Central 77-75 at the Rock Hill Classic on Sunday.

Nick Johnson hit a jumper with 26 seconds left to give Winthrop's Eagles (4-2) a four-point lead before Jaqai Murray tipped in a shot at the buzzer for North Carolina Central's Eagles (1-5).

Johnson shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line for Winthrop. Kasen Harrison shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Po'Boigh King finished with 18 points and three steals for the NC Central. Dionte Johnson added 15 points and Jaqai Murray finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press