Keltie Knight's Missing 4-Ct. Diamond 'Probably Stuck to the Bottom of Someone's Shoe' at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

"I’m very sad, but also grounded that stuff is just stuff," the E! host tells PEOPLE. "But if you find my diamond, please return it!"

Keltie/Instagram (2) Keltie Knight with her ring before the diamond fell out and after it fell out

It's not good news for Keltie Knight — but she's trying to look on the bright side.

After a frantic search on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, the E! News reporter still hasn't found her missing 4-carat diamond.

"This was a new ring I got for my 10-year anniversary — not my engagement ring, thank God," she tells PEOPLE. "I wore it every day because it was a sleeker design than my original ring. I actually slept in it the night before, because I’m so forgetful. I was worried I would forget my rings for the Globes. I never sleep in rings."

"I’ve done some deep digging, and based on my iPhone videos it was lost between the E! Red carpet position and the photo area on the Globes carpet, which were honestly right beside each other!" she notes. "I had it on my hand when I was making a selfie video when I first walked down to our spot, and by the time they took my photos it was gone."

Keltie/Instagram Keltie Knight's Instagram Story

After she returned home from the ceremony, she shared the "final video" of her diamond, and she ended her Instagram Stories with a last update for the night, revealing that the diamond never turned up.

She tells PEOPLE, "I called E! Production and the Hilton to have everyone double check, but I’m convinced it’s probably stuck to the bottom of someone’s shoe right now or stuck inside Jennifer Lopez’s rose cape!"

The ring is her 10-year anniversary upgrade, in celebration with her husband, Christ Knight. The LadyGang podcast host first wed the RocNation GM in 2013, and they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary with an intimate vow renewal in Seychelles, Africa.

Knight, who was reporting live from the red carpet at the award show, saw her evening take a turn for the worst when she realized her diamond ring was missing one of its stones. She immediately posted to Instagram to ask for help finding it.



“Golden Globe emergency!” she started her video. “If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!,” she continued. “‘Cause it’s gone and, um… it’s real.”

To aid in the search, she added a "clue" for when she thought she might have lost it. “Clue #1: I had the diamond when I finished makeup because we cleaned it,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “When I did photos it was gone.”

Keltie/Instagram Keltie Knight on the red carpet at 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Later in the evening, in another update to the missing jewel saga, Knight shared a photo of herself — still in her restrictive red carpet dress and heels — searching for the missing diamond on all fours.

"Looking for diamond," she wrote alongside the picture, indicating that it was still nowhere to be found.

Knight says she was incredibly grateful for how helpful everyone was on the red carpet. Publicists and celebrities alike were trying to help her find the diamond. She remained fairly calm, though, with a goal of interviewing a specific celebrity that night.

"I had prepared so hard for the carpet, and I was singularly focused on getting Jennifer Lawrence to talk about the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale! There was no time to be worried about a diamond," Knight says.



Despite the loss, Knight is keeping an upbeat attitude about the whole saga.



"I’m very sad, but also grounded that stuff is just stuff and I’d rather have my happy decade of marriage than the ring," she says. "But if you find my diamond, please return it!"



