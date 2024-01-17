Keltie Knight Jokes 'People Were Asking’ If “RHOSLC”'s Monica Garcia Was ‘at Golden Globes’ After Diamond Loss

The E! host lost a 4-carat diamond while presenting on the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Keltie Knight is sharing people’s suspicions about the whereabouts of her missing 4-carat diamond — and they involve a Housewife.

During the latest episode of her LadyGang podcast, the E! News reporter, 41, joked that her Instagram followers were asking her if Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia was at the 2024 Golden Globes when the diamond went missing on the red carpet.

It was suggested that Garcia, 40, was to blame for the loss of her costar Lisa Barlow’s $60k ring after she lost the treasured item in an airport bathroom. The incident took place during a cast trip to Palm Springs in season 4 of the reality TV show which aired in September 2023.

Asked if any celebrities have reached out to her following her loss on Jan. 7, Knight responded to her podcast cohosts Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, “I mean the Housewives, yes.”

“Well, you and Lisa Barlow now share this in common, you have both lost expensive jewelry,” noted Tobin.

The finger being pointed at Garcia for the disappearance of Barlow’s ring led Knight’s followers to ask if she was also behind the loss of her diamond.

“Everyone was writing on my posts being like, ‘Is Monica there?’ ” laughed Knight. “‘Is Monica at the Golden Globes? Monica did it, Monica did it.' It’s so fricking funny. [It's] wild."

During the first part of the RHOSLC season 4 reunion last week, an argument ensued over accusations that Garcia took Barlow’s sentimental piece of jewelry.

Reunion host Andy Cohen asked Garcia, "Where do you think the rumors started that you took the ring?"

Garcia revealed that she thought Barlow and their fellow cast member Heather Gay were behind the rumors, which Barlow vehemently denied and told Garcia she was "totally wrong."



This led Garcia to ask her costar why she didn't go online when she saw the rumors and say, "I don't think Monica stole that."

Barlow responded, "I don't think I need to do that," while Gay added, "And maybe that's not what we thought."

"Exactly, thank you! You just admitted it," continued Garcia to Gay, who added, "I didn't say it out loud."

Barlow then noted that she has replaced her missing ring but "it doesn't feel the same." "It looks good, but I liked my other one and I want my other one," she said.

"Why are you looking at me when you say that?" asked Garcia. "I don't have your ring. Let me make this very clear because this is actually very damaging. It's easy, it's stereotypical to accuse me. I did not steal your ring."

"I never took your ring. I didn't even go into that bathroom until like 20, 30 minutes after you had lost your ring," she later added.

Knight was reporting live from the red carpet at the Golden Globes when she realized her diamond ring was missing one of its stones. She immediately posted to Instagram to ask for help finding it, with celebrities and publicists all helping in the search.

“Golden Globe emergency!” she started her video. “If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!,” she shared. “Cause it’s gone and, um… it’s real.”

Following the ceremony, the TV personality revealed to PEOPLE that she still hadn’t found the missing diamond.

"I’ve done some deep digging, and based on my iPhone videos it was lost between the E! Red carpet position and the photo area on the Globes carpet, which were honestly right beside each other!" she said. "I had it on my hand when I was making a selfie video when I first walked down to our spot, and by the time they took my photos it was gone."

"I called E! Production and the Hilton to have everyone double check, but I’m convinced it’s probably stuck to the bottom of someone’s shoe right now or stuck inside Jennifer Lopez’s rose cape!” she added.

Knight went on to reveal the sentimental meaning behind the jewelry and shared that it was a “new ring I got for my 10-year anniversary” with her husband, Chris Knight.

"I wore it every day because it was a sleeker design than my original ring,” she said. “I actually slept in it the night before, because I’m so forgetful. I was worried I would forget my rings for the Globes. I never sleep in rings."

"I’m very sad, but also grounded that stuff is just stuff and I’d rather have my happy decade of marriage than the ring," she added. "But if you find my diamond, please return it!"



