Kelsey Serwa's lucky coin gives her an edge

No pockets, no problem for Canadian freestyle skier Kelsey Serwa.

Not only did Serwa’s mother gift her a small blue protection stone to her to carry with her when she races, but she also gave her a silver coin for good luck before the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games. With no pockets in her suit, the Kelowna native sewed the medallion into her race attire to ensure it stayed close to her at all times.

Then, four years later in 2014, when Serwa was preparing for the Sochi Olympic Games, her mother handed her another silver coin. That time, the lucky coin helped Serwa secure a podium finish in the ladies ski cross event, and she earned her first Olympic medal.

With the silver medal at home in British Columbia, Serwa and a silver coin in her pocket again in PyeongChang, she will look to bring another medal home in ski cross for Canada.

