Kelsey Serwa prepared to leave it all on the hill

As a former Olympic silver medalist and world champion, Canada’s Kelsey Serwa knows what it takes to be successful.

In Sochi, Serwa stood on the podium next to teammate Marielle Thompson. Now four years later, she’s back at the Olympic Games chasing another skicross medal. Giving her confidence on the big stage, the two-time Winter X Games champion says the most important piece of wisdom she carries with her is unwavering self-belief.

Kelsey Serwa is prepared to leave it all out on the hill. (Getty)

In PyeongChang, at her third Olympic Games, she’s ready to leave it all out on the hill, push her boundaries, get uncomfortable and stand on the podium once again.

But the Kelowna native says a win at this year’s Olympics isn’t tied exclusively to taking home a medal. Simply knowing she did everything she could before and during her race, focusing on the process and pulling the positives from her experience regardless of outcome are the determining factors of a successful Olympics.

