Kelsey Serwa doesn't have to look far for mentorship

Kelsey Serwa has learned a great deal from Canadian teammate Marielle Thompson.

While representing the same country and training in similar quarters, Serwa has been able to lean on Thompson, though several years younger, as both a competitive standard and the ultimate source of knowledge and motivation as the two prepare to compete in their second Winter Games together in PyeongChang.

“She’s been consistently the best in the world the last three years, the last four years,” Serwa said of her teammate’s success.

“She is just so smooth and consistent and makes it look easy. Basically, I am going to try and copy that.”

After earning the silver to Thompson’s gold medal in Sochi, Serwa’s best impersonation could again see both Canadians on the podium in South Korea.

