Kelsey Serwa has comfort in little piece of 'protection'





Canada’s Kelsey Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, and now she’s looking for another medal this year in PyeongChang.

Her secret to feeling confident and safe while she’s racing quickly down the hill? A small blue protection stone in the shape of a heart. She carries that stone — a gift from her mother — in one of her jacket pockets. With that stone tucked safely near her chest, the Kelowna-native always has the feeling of security during her runs.

And not only does that stone stay with her during her biggest athletic competitions, but she doesn’t go many places without it.

