Kelsey Parker held her husband Tom’s hand as he died

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Kelsey Parker has said she held her husband Tom Parker’s hand as he died after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

The Wanted band member died at a hospice near the couple’s south London home on March 30 at the age of 33.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Parker, 32, said: “We had music playing in the room all day for him, it was his life and it was his passion.

Tom Parker
The Wanted star was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Live Forever by Oasis was playing. He was sedated and I was holding his hand.”

The couple met as teenagers and later married before having two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

Parker revealed that shortly before his death, Tom had taken off his wedding ring and placed it on her finger.

She added: “He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger.

“I think he knew then it was the end but he still had the Tom fight in him. He didn’t want to go.

“You always want that miracle and I was wishing for that miracle. Of course you want that.”

Tom Parker funeral
Kelsey Parker at the funeral of her husband and The Wanted star Tom Parker (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tom’s funeral took place in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London on April 20.

The singer’s coffin was carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers in the procession into St Francis of Assisi church.

Parker said after her husband died she told him he was her “everything”.

“When he passed away I closed his eyes and I gave him a kiss and said I love you. I told him he was my everything,” she said.

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. Kamal Miller also scored Montreal (4-3-2) while Marcelino Moreno scored for Atlanta (3-3-3). Miller opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, getting on the end of a Djordje

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

