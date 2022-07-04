Kelsey Grammer Teases When ‘Frasier’ Revival Will Begin Shooting

Kelsey Grammer is teasing the long-awaited Frasier revival could begin shooting this fall. ViacomCBS officially greenlit the Paramount+ series last February.

“Shooting? There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don’t know,” Grammer revealed in a video preview from his appearance on The Talk airing on Monday (below). “There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first..”

Grammer confirmed they’re “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good,” he added. “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.

The actor said he credits the titular character, played by himself, as being the key element to the revival’s success.

“The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me,” Grammer said with a smile.

Although details about where the revival will pick up following the show’s 2004 conclusion, Grammer shared some clues last summer.

In an interview on WNBC New York, he said the character, who moved from Boston to Seattle for the original series, will end up in another new place. “He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” he shared. “And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Watch the teaser for Monday’s episode of The Talk in full below.

