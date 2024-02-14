Kelsey Grammer teases Brian Cox possible return to “Frasier” as David Crane's boozy grampa Harry Moon

"He's gonna shake some old Moon character into this kid."

The Frasier Crane and Logan Roy crossover you never knew you needed might finally be upon us.

In a recent conversation with EW, Kelsey Grammer revealed his desire to get former Succession patriarch and Frasier guest star Brian Cox back on the Paramount+ reboot.

EW sat down with the cast of the new Frasier (Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith) at SCAD to discuss the reboot when Grammer dropped a fun storyline suggestion.



"I ran into Brian Cox the other night at the Emmys. Brian Cox is his [Keith's character David Crane] grandfather in 'Story Land.' And I think it would be great to have him back and take you on a bender," Grammer says in the video above. "He's gonna shake some old Moon character into this kid."



Cox guest starred as Harry Moon — the hard-drinking father of Daphne (Jane Leeves) — in the 23rd and 24th episodes of the original Frasier's ninth season. A well-meaning Niles (David Hyde Pierce) reunites Daphne's estranged parents Harry and Gertrude (Millicent Martin), but as with most things in the Frasier universe, the reunion doesn't go as planned.

On Frasier on Paramount+, Niles and Daphne's son David attends Harvard where Frasier has secured a professorship, shortly after arriving in town to reconnect with his own son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott).

Grammer seems to have a number of ideas for a second season, including the return of Shelly Long as his long-lost love Diane Chambers from Cheers, but the streamer has yet to announce whether or not Frasier has indeed left the building.

