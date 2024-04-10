Kelsey Grammer Says ‘It Feels Great’ to Play Frasier in Second Season of Revival: 'Vindication' (Exclusive)

Grammer and the cast of the 'Frasier' reboot spoke to PEOPLE at the Paramount+ show's FYC event on April 9

Kelsey Grammer and Frasier are celebrating the reboot's success!

At the Paramount+ show's For Your Consideration event on Tuesday, April 9, in Los Angeles, the cast reunited to discuss the series' first season, their time on set together and their hopes for the second season.

"It feels great, it feels great," Grammer, 69, tells PEOPLE of reprising his role as the beloved psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane. "And my wife reminded me today, she said, 'You know what? A month ago you didn't think, 'I'm just going to be picking this up again.' "

"Because Paramount+ has been going through its whatever, and so we were out of the loop. And communication doesn't exist like it used to in the old network," he adds. "At least the network relationship I used to have, was one that was pretty open and we communicated a lot. So this has been an interesting time. So she said, 'Go enjoy tonight, have a nice time. Because now you've got things like this to moan about that aren't related to, 'Oh my God, I'm never going to work again.' "

Grammer, who has been married to Kayte Walsh since 2011, adds that it was "great" to be able to pick up the show again and receive good reviews.

"There was a sense of, I'm trying to think of the right word, vindication," he says. "In my heart, I thought, 'I know we can do this and I know we can do it really well.' And I didn't want to do what some of the other shows had done, sort of come back and be the same show. I thought this all played exactly how it was meant to be."

He adds, "And Frasier's still alive, and he has a new story to tell and a new series of people to do it with, and it's been fantastic."

In addition to the Emmy Award-winning actor, the event also featured Jack Cutmore-Scott, Jess Salgueiro, Toks Olagundoye, Anders Keith, Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.

The reboot’s first season premiered with 10 episodes — beginning on Oct. 12 on Paramount+. Shortly after the season wrapped, it was announced in February that the series would be returning for a second season.

The new series premiered nearly 30 years after the original 1993 sitcom — which itself was a spinoff of the hit sitcom Cheers.

While Grammer returned as the titular character, a majority of the original cast did not return for the revival — including his TV brother David Hyde Pierce (who portrayed Niles). Additionally, the Crane’s patriarch, Martin, did not return, because original cast member John Mahoney died at the age of 77 in 2018.

Although Grammer was the only original family member in the revival, former cast members Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth reprised their roles of Roz Doyle and Lilith Sternin respectively.

After stepping back into the role of Lilith, Frasier’s ex-wife, Neuwirth told PEOPLE in November 2023 that it’s "always a pleasure and a great time visiting Lilith and Frasier," adding, how it’s “so fun to be back in that wonderful character.”

Ahead of the revival’s premiere, Grammer told PEOPLE in November 2022 that the series will still find ways to pay tribute to the original.

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer said. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past."

Frasier's first season is available to stream on Paramount+.



