Kelsea Ballerini Shows Some Major Skin in a Body-Hugging Dress with Daring Cutouts

Photo credit: Michael Stewart - Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is upon us, and Kelsea Ballerini has pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

The "half of my hometown" singer is serving looks in her latest Instagram post from New York, where she attended the Prabal Gurung show. The singer looked fierce in a body hugging, red midi dress with cut outs and pink heels. She completed her sultry look with a matching red lip and studded hoops. Before the show, she was able to snap a few shots with TikToker Remi Bader and To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor.

Fans of Kelsea were all in agreement and left sweet comments praising her look like:

"big fan of the red lip on u 💋💋💋"

"Loving you is RED 💋"

"Yes. 👏🏻 Ma’am. 👏🏻"

"SMOKIN!"

Since NYFW is a multiple day event, you're probably wondering if Kelsea had any additional noteworthy looks and the answer is YESSSS! There was this smokey eyed, bombshell moment:

And this gorgeous white dress number that fans said made her look like "a literal angel":

Prior to getting all gussied, she joked on TikTok about her post glow up outfit while walking the streets of New York in cowboy boots, a Shania Twain t-shirt and chicken kabob in hand.

With news of her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans, and an emotional TikTok that showed her holding back tears while in a bathtub, the "HEARTFIRST" singer deserves to let loose a little.

You Might Also Like