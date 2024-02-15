Kelsea Ballerini Says This Deep Conditioner Makes Her Feel Better 'About My Entire Life'

The country star shares the practices and products that get her in a good groove

Courtesty of Pantene Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini loves the glam (and glitter) that comes with being onstage. But when she’s off duty, the award-winning singer-songwriter and Pantene’s new Healthy Hair Ambassador, 30, is all about comfort. “I’m most creative when I’m not thinking about anything other than the story I’m trying to tell. So you’ll catch me in sweats, my hair slicked back with a deep conditioner,” she says. She’s also working toward feeling “good and confident as is,” she says. “I’m growing and focusing more inward.”

Ballerini—who just celebrated a year with her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes, after finalizing her divorce from singer Morgan Evans—calls the last 18 months her “healing era” and says she’s been “taking care of myself in every way,” including therapy and working out.

For her, living authentically is a must. “I was so impressionable when I was a kid,” she says. “I think about a 12-year-old who is following me now, and I don’t want to have a dishonest relationship with that person whether I’m songwriting about my life or sharing what I stand for.”

How Kelsea Got Her Groove Back

Courtesty of Pantene Kelsea Ballerini

The self-proclaimed "girly girl" has been giving her hair some TLC after months of coloring and constant heat-styling while on tour. She began using Pantene products (see her faves below) and the improvement has been visible. Another perk of being off tour? Wearing glitter over the holidays, she says. Not that being on stage ever stopped her from shining. "I love glitter. Don't get it twisted!"

All-Over Ointment

Courtesy of Aquaphor Aquaphor Healing Ointment

“It’s just a good thing to always have with you: It’s accessible, affordable and easy.”

Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment; $9 for 3.5 oz; target.com

Shampoo

Courtesy of Pantene Pantene Pro-V Miracles Miracle Bond Repair Shampoo

"She has keratin, she has vitamin E. She's also sulfate-free and she smells really good."

Buy It! Pantene Pro-V Miracles Miracle Bond Repair Shampoo, $10; walgreens.com

Eye Shadow

Courtesy of Covergirl CoverGirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow Kelsea Ballerini Collection

“Music’s my baby, but beauty is something I am really passionate about. I had the pleasure of doing a collab with CoverGirl [Ballerini is a face of the brand] and making glitter eye shadows. I love a glitter moment morning, noon and night.”

Buy It! CoverGirl Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Shadow Kelsea Ballerini Collection, $13; ulta.com

Deep Conditioner

Courtesy of Pantene Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Repair Conditioner With Melting Pro-V Pearls

“When you get out of the shower [after using this], you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I feel better about my entire life.’ ”

Buy It! Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Repair Conditioner With Melting Pro-V Pearls, $16; walgreens.com

False Lashes

Courtesy of Ardell Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions Kit

"When I'm trying to do more of a glam moment, instead of doing a full strip, I'll do a half wing with two or three of these individuals just on each end."

Buy It! Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions Kit, $20; ulta.com

Eye Patches

Courtesy of Skin Pharm Skin Pharm Eye Patches

“I travel with these reusable eye patches. You put your serums on, and then you put them on top. They’re lovely.”

Buy It! Skin Pharm Eye Patches, $25; skinpharm.com

Gua Sha Tool

Courtesy of Pink Moon Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha

“Using it before a big event makes such a difference. I just feel all the tension in my jaw and any puffiness disappear.”

Buy It! Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha, $38; pinkmoon.co

Microfiber Hair Towel

Courtesy of Turbie Twist Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

“My favorite time of the day is when you get out of the shower, put your towels on, get in the bed—even if you have to be somewhere—and give yourself five minutes.”

Buy It! Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel, $40 (for four); turbietwist.com

Fragrance

Courtesy of Le Labo

“I’ve been in love with fragrance forever. I’m always trying out new scents.

I have a different one every album cycle. Right now this is my go-to.”

Buy It! Le Labo Thé Noir 29, $99; lelabofragrances.com

Read the original article on People.