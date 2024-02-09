Kelsea Ballerini Reveals the One Thing She Does with Her Makeup on Date Nights with Chase Stokes (Exclusive)

The country star says her bf "doesn't even know" her makeup trick

Taylor Hill/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMA Awards on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelsea Ballerini has one product she always pops on for date night with Chase Stokes: individual lashes!

“Let me be honest, I used to have lash extensions to the gods,” the star, 30, says.

After years of wear she says, “I had two lashes left. I was like, ‘I’ve got to calm down.’”

Ballerini, Pantene’s new Healthy Hair Ambassador, quit extensions — and as part of her 360-degree approach to focusing on her wellness, her “healing era” — she began focusing on restoring her lashes.

Now that she has them back on track, she reaches for Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions to amp them up.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Her Best Country Album Grammy Nom: 'I Earned My Freedom as a Songwriter' (Exclusive)

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

“When I'm trying to do more of a glam moment, instead of doing a full strip, I'll do a half wing with two or three of these individuals just on each end.

The effect creates an “elevated” look that’s not overly-glam, “which I'm really liking right now,” Ballerini says. Bonus, it's really pretty gentle for your actual lashes,” she adds.

Because if this, wearing them has become “a date night thing,” Ballerini says with a smile, adding that, “He doesn't even know that.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Reveals What 'Hot' Chase Stokes Said to Her After They First Kissed: 'Thank God You're Real'

The country music star, who just celebrated one year with Stokes, also shared the dating advice she’s received.

“Every time my boyfriend and I are together, we try to have one date night. That's relationship advice that I've been given forever: never forget to date. It doesn't matter how long you've been together or dating, just never forget to keep dating.”

She continues, “So even if we have one night where we're cooking, or a game night with friends, we'll always try to go out and put on a nice outfit and go wine and dine each other for a night.”

Story continues

Courtesty of Pantene Kelsea Ballerini

Beyond a lash, Ballerini doesn’t put much thought into her date night makeup, which is a “good thing,” she says. But the self-proclaimed “girly-girl” does have quite the beauty stash. It includes sparkly eyeshadow, Gua Sha tools and Pantene’s Miracle Rescue Deep Repair Conditioner with Melting Pro-V Pearls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The singer-songwriter has been using it in addition to the Pantene Pro-V Miracles Miracle Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner since fall to revive her hair after months of consistent coloring and heat-styling while on tour. The deep conditioner won her over thanks to its texture, iconic smell, and, her hair feels better than ever.

“When you get out of the shower [after using it], you're like, oh yeah, I feel better about my entire life.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.