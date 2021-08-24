Kelsea Ballerini Poses In Her Underwear With 'Zero Retouching'



Kelsea Ballerini just shared posing in her underwear and, unlike most Instagram photos, have "zero retouching."

The snaps have fans applauding her for her confidence and positivity.

Even her husband, singer-songwriter Morgan Evan, commented his support with a bunch of 🔥 emojis.

Kelsea Ballerini is currently traveling the country on a 43-stop tour and promoting her new book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, which be released on November 16. But she took some time from her busy schedule to share brand-new photos with her fans.

The photos feature the Grammy-nominated country star posing in her underwear and, unlike most Instagram photos, have "zero retouching." She captioned one photo, "Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching...I woulda 🏃🏼♀️💨...but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. vulnerable? yes, but happy. thanks @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride."

The new photos showcase her partnership with lifestyle brand Aerie for their #AerieREAL campaign, which features real women and focuses on power and positivity: "Our mission is to empower everyone to love their REAL SELVES."

Kelsea talked about the campaign in an interview with The Today Show: "Ever since I started my music career, I've always just wanted to write songs and just put out there that it's not just cool but it should be celebrated to peel back the layers and not only accept who you are but celebrate it and encourage others do the same."

The snaps have fans applauding her for her confidence and positivity. "The most beautiful outfit you'll ever put on is your CONFIDENCE!!!," one person wrote. "GET IT GIRL! Your personal growth and confidence is shining through this!! So proud of you,' said another.

Even her husband, singer-songwriter Morgan Evan, commented his support with a bunch of 🔥 emojis.



Needless to say, we couldn't agree more with this message!

