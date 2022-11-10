Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian

Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian!

Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels.

Earlier this year, the same dress was worn by Kardashian, 42, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.

At the event, the SKIMS founder who is a muse and model for the luxury fashion label paired the gown with a slicked-back ponytail, silver earrings and large silver sunglasses.

Ballerini, a two-time CMA Award winner, 29, is nominated for single of the year for her duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of my Hometown."

She's also set to perform her single "You're Drunk Go Home" for the first time alongside collaborators Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, making for a powerhouse stage performance.

Most definitely a force in the country music scene, the Subject to Change artist is also a standout on the red carpet.

In August, while appearing at the CMA Honors, Ballerini made style headlines donning the same dress Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

The look — a sweeping floor-length white turtleneck gown adorned with sequins — made a grand red carpet comeback after being displayed in the Grammy museum for The Power of Women in Country Music exhibit.

That evening Ballerini also honored the award-winning singer with a musical performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" (the same hit Twain performed at the 1999 Grammys), telling Entertainment Tonight she hoped to "honor" Twain in every way.

"It's Shania's night! When I was asked to be a part of it, to honor her, we were just thinking about every possible way that we can highlight every stage of her career," Ballerini told the outlet. "One of the things that I think she's an icon because of is her fashion, and the way she's always pushing boundaries. I wanted to honor that part of her too."

The re-wear definitely impressed Twain, who expressed she was "so blown away," by Ballerini's style tribute.

"She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It's very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, 'I hope it's not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum],'" she told the publication.

She added: "Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it's really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman. Obviously it's a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress."

The 56th annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.