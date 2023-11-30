Kelsea Ballerini Gets Cheeky About Sex with Boyfriend Chase Stokes: 'I'm Having a Nice Time'

The country music star spoke candidly about why her experience in the bedroom is different with the actor on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Jason Kempin/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in September 2023

Kelsea Ballerini is getting candid about some of the most intimate aspects of her relationship with Chase Stokes.

The country star, 30, appeared on Wednesday’s new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper and spoke about her and the Outer Banks star’s sex life. Not only did she explain how their relationship in the bedroom is different from her past experiences, but she sweetly admitted that she’s been “having a nice time.”

“[Sex] was something that I always felt was very … like my experience with it was very performative and for the other person. You know? And it don’t be like that anymore,” Ballerini revealed on the podcast.

“I’m having a nice time,” the Grammy-nominated artist joked while laughing. “I’m just having a nice time!”

When Cooper, 29, asked if she felt a “difference in the quality of sex” being with someone who she feels “more emotionally connected to,” the singer-songwriter said yes and discussed how she now realizes how impactful it can be in a relationship. “I mean, I didn’t understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that,” the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat artist said. “I always thought that it was just something that you did because that’s who you do it with. You know? No, no, no — now I realize it’s a connector for people.”

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 8, 2023

“The safety it gives you is so beautiful,” she continued. “You get to know yourself and it’s a whole new world.”

The “Penthouse” singer also talked to Cooper about how she and the actor, 31, keep things romantic with spontaneous date nights. “One thing that we’ve worked on because we both need control and power in a plan is to go out aimlessly and just kind of have an adventure,” she said. “That’s really fun for us to not have a plan and just get in the car and vibe.”

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in Venice in August 2023

The last time the country star appeared on Call Her Daddy in February, she revealed that she first met Stokes by following him on Instagram and sliding into his DMs. After the fateful message was sent in early December 2022, the couple began dating shortly after and went public with their relationship in January 2023 — and they’ve been smitten ever since.

The Netflix star has shown his support for the hitmaker in recent months, stepping out on the red carpet and watching her perform at award shows like the CMA Awards and MTV VMAs, as well as her major hometown show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The TV heartthrob spoke to PEOPLE about watching his girlfriend’s milestone arena show at Thompson-Boling Arena on the Heartfirst Tour. “For her to go back to her hometown and to sell out an arena, like that stage — it was the coolest thing. I cried the whole time,” he said.

The performer continued, "It’s a magical moment when you see somebody who at 12 years old wanted to have this dream and then to go back to her hometown and do exactly what she set out to do — I mean there’s no way to be more proud."

Ballerini’s been open about her love for Stokes before, too. Just a few weeks ago, the “If You Go Down” singer reflected on her nearly year-long relationship with the star by posting a romantic TikTok featuring clips of the couple kissing and spending time with one another.

“Favorite human 🫠 🤍 ," she added in the caption.



