Kelsea Ballerini files for divorce from husband Morgan Evans: 'Deeply difficult decision'

Country star Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce last week from singer-songwriter husband Morgan Evans, according to court records.

The "Miss Me More" pop-country artist described the decision as "deeply difficult" in a statement posted Monday to Instagram.

"I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the 28-year-old Ballerini wrote on her Instagram story. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

Davidson County court records confirmed Ballerini filed for divorce last Friday. A full court complaint was not available as of early Monday.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans arrive for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., Monday, March 7, 2022.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Ballerini wrote.

In her statement, Ballerini said she's grateful for nearly five years of marriage to Evans, a 37-year-old major label country artist from Australia. Ballerini and Evans met in 2016 at an awards show in Australia, according to People. The couple wed in late 2017 on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can," Ballerini continued.

During the marriage, Ballerini rose in the Music Row ranks to become an ACM and CMA Award-winning hitmaker known for songs "Half of My Hometown," "Hole In the Bottle" and "Legends." The Knoxville native releases her next album, "Subject to Change," on Sept. 23.

Evans released his latest collection of songs — "The Country and the Coast (Side A)" — last fall via Warner Music Nashville.

