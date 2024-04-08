Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Have a Sizzling-Hot Red Carpet Date Night at 2024 CMT Awards

Ballerini is on deck to host and is also performing at the awards show

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini stepped out in style as the host of the 2024 CMT Awards!

She also brought along her hottest accessory for the night: her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.

On April 7, the 30-year-old country musician, nominated for CMT performance of the year and more, radiated on the red carpet in a slinky red dress with lace paneling and a sheer skirt with Effy jewelry for some bling. As for her hairstyle, she opted to wear her blonde hair down and loose and she kept her glam simple — all the drama was in her dress!

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMT Awards

Stokes, 31, went for a classic suit with a bit of a twist, wearing black trousers with a white shirt and cream jacket. He capped off the look with black dress shoes.

Ballerini, who is also hosting the Sunday night awards show and performing, is also nominated for video of the year for “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” and female video of the year for “Penthouse.”

She'll be at the helm of the show solo this year, though she's hosted the show in the past. She opened up to PEOPLE in February about how she feels about the gig, saying, "It's definitely new grounds for me. But it's my fourth year hosting, so I feel like I've learned a lot. And the good thing about CMTs is there's such a light energy, so there's not a pressure that I feel to be perfect. I just want to be fun, honor the night and help people have a good time."



Though she's co-hosted with Kane Brown in the past, she's holding her ground on her own this year. But that doesn't mean she won't be calling on some of her famous friends to hit the stage with her.

"It's really a big reunion and everyone wants to hang out, so I might just ask for some help where I can get it," she joked.



Hubert Vestil/WireImage Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Ballerini and Stokes made their red carpet debut at last year's CMT Music Awards.

"I have a really hot date tonight," Ballerini told CMT's Carissa Culiner on their red carpet preshow. "I'm really really happy and it's really nice to... this is our first outing so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good. I'm happy to be here and the show is amazing."



