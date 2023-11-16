Kelsea Ballerini Calls Boyfriend Chase Stokes Her 'Favorite Human' in Sweet TikTok Relationship Montage

The country star shared clips of herself and Stokes spending time together during events, on dates and at home

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' love is strong.

On Thursday, the country star posted to TikTok and shared a sweet video montage featuring clips of herself and Stokes spending time together on dates, during events and at home.

In the clip, soundtracked by Ballerini's new single "How Do I Do This," the 30-year-old musician and Stokes, 31, are seen kissing each other, enjoying car rides, hanging out at bars and concerts, swimming, accompanying one another to events and more.

Kelsea Ballerini/TikTok Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

"Favorite human 🫠 🤍 ," she captioned the footage, taken over the pair's months-long relationship since they began dating earlier this year.

"How Do I Do This," released on the deluxe version of Ballerini's recent Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP in August, features lyrics about the performer feeling both excited and nervous about launching into a new romantic situation following a breakup.

The song is fitting for a video of Ballerini and Stokes, who got together shortly following her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans, filed in August 2022.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in Nashville on Nov. 8, 2023

"I'm scared of looking stupid / Said I'm ready now, I gotta prove it / Got a little black dress, I wanna use it / And maybe lose it on the floor that ain't mine," she sings on the track. "I think it's probably time to keep it movin' / I talk a big game, that I'm scared of losin' / Everything I knew about love is ruined, it's so confusin' / So, how do, how do I do this?"

Earlier this month, Stokes spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Ballerini after seeing the Knoxville, Tennessee native perform in her hometown for her Heartfirst Tour.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini in New York City on April 4, 2023

“For her to go back to her hometown and to sell out an arena, like that stage — it was the coolest thing. I cried the whole time,” the Outer Banks star said at the time.

Stokes then shared how special it was to see her accomplish her dreams in front of her family.

“Her mom was there and her [mom's] sister was there, her family was there," he says. "It’s a magical moment when you see somebody who at 12 years old wanted to have this dream and then to go back to her hometown and do exactly what she set out to do — I mean, there’s no way to be more proud."



Read the original article on People.