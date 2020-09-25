Kelowna man alleges he was assaulted by RCMP officer after being stopped for speeding

A Kelowna man is claiming he was assaulted and had his hand broken by a member of the Kelowna RCMP after being stopped for speeding earlier this month.

In a civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Dustin Blondin alleges that on Sept. 11, Const. Julius Prommer pulled him over and told him his car was being impounded.

While removing items from his car, Blondin alleges he was thrown to the ground and handcuffed.

The document alleges he was thrown to the ground a second time, and "Prommer continued his unprovoked attack on the Plaintiff by twisting the Plaintiff's hand until the bone in the centre of the Plaintiff's hand was broken."

"In an attempt to cover for his reckless and unlawful actions, Prommer charged the Plaintiff with assault on a police office and resisting arrest," it goes on to say.

According to the claim, a plate and screws were needed to repair Blondin's hand when he went to hospital.

In a statement to CBC, the RCMP said it would be responding to the claim in court.

"While we must respect that this matter is now the subject of civil court litigation as such must limit our comments, a preliminary review of the situation as outlined in the civil claim varies greatly from the account previously provided by our officers," said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Blondin, a self-employed caterer and model, is seeking punitive and general damages for actions by the RCMP and Prommer that were "reckless, arrogant, high handed, abusive and show a callous disregard for the Plaintiff's rights."

The allegations have not been tested in court. The RCMP's statement of defence has yet to be filed.