Kelowna, B.C., Cactus Club warns of potential COVID-19 exposure earlier this month

A Cactus Club location in Kelowna, B.C., is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on Aug. 8, according to a written statement from Interior Health.

People who were at the Water Street location's bar between 5 p.m. and midnight are being asked to closely monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

It's the second time that this Cactus Club location has been subject of an exposure warning.

On Tuesday the province announced 46 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a warning of new COVID-19 exposures at a downtown Vancouver Foot Locker store and added new dates to previous notifications about bars and restaurants in the city.