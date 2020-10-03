Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'I Have Begun a Quarantine Process'

Gerald Herbert/AP Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Donald Trump, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Conway, 53, shared her diagnosis on Friday night with a brief statement on Twitter.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19," Conway wrote on Twitter Friday.

"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine," she added. "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

She was one of several others in attendance at the White House Rose Garden on Saturday when Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court who has since tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus. Conway was photographed in the first several rows without a face mask.

Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah — who were also at the Rose Garden ceremony last weekend — both announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Friday.

Conway's daughter Claudia, 15, first shared that her mother had tested positive earlier in the day on Friday on Tik Tok.

Conway's positive diagnosis comes one day after Trump and Melania Trump tested positive.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump announced on Twitter, hours after news broke on Thursday that his advisor Hope Hicks had contracted the virus. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an "abundance of caution."

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden Saturday

In a pre-taped message before heading to the hospital, he said: "I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out."

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added, "so thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it."

"Thank you for the love you are sending our way," Melania tweeted separately on Friday. "I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

"President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Friday afternoon. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

