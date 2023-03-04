Kellyanne Conway, George Conway To Divorce After Decades-Long Marriage: Report

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser in former President Donald Trump’s administration, and frequentTrumpcritic and lawyer George Conway are reportedly sorting out the details of a divorce following 22 years of marriage, according to Page Six.

The pair, who got married in 2001 and share four children together, have notably expressed contrasting political views in recent years in a marriage that Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin called “one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century.”

George Conway’s criticism of Trump led to a tweet from the former president who referred to him as a “husband from hell” in 2019.

Trump, in a Truth Social post early Saturday, offered his “congratulations” to the former White House adviser as he called George Conway a “wacko husband.”

The Conways have “lawyered up,” Page Six reported, and are sorting out the details of their divorce.

The report follows a number of hints from Kellyanne Conway that her marriage to the lawyer has faced challenges.

She wrote in her book last year that George’s “daily deluge of insults violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ each other.”

“I worry about our future, I worry about the harm that’s been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics,” she told People in 2022.

EXCLUSIVE: Kellyanne Conway and George Conway to divorce after 22 years of marriage https://t.co/MewUuoGJFspic.twitter.com/EZV19gPgJD — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2023

Gayle King, during Conway’s appearance on “CBS Mornings” last year, also pointed out a part of her book where she wrote “the man you thought had your back ended up stabbing you in the back.”

“Isn’t that unfortunate,” she responded.

“I think women can relate to that, but this was next level. And I’ll say this. George Conway’s vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn’t owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish.”

