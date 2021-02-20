Kelly vs Avanesyan - LIVE: Stream, undercard and how to watch online and on TV
Josh Kelly returns to the ring for his long-awaited fight with David Avanesyan for the European welterweight title at Wembley Arena.
Following last week’s stunning upset of Josh Warrington by Mauricio Lara, Matchroom are back at the same London venue for the Briton’s big step up in class against the Russian, though there is plenty of intrigue on the undercard too. Both fighters made weight comfortably and looked impressive on the scales, with this fight previously stated for 2018 and subsequently postponed twice over the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kelly has been bullish in the build-up to the fight, insisting the delay has boosted his hopes of dethroning Avanesyan when describing his “premonition”.
Kelly maintains all signs point towards a breakout performance and victory against the man who has two big wins over Kerman Lejarraga and experience in defeat with top-level fighters Lamont Peterson and Egidijus Kavaliauskas: “I’ve stepped up to levels that I couldn’t even imagine I could do in the gym. I thought last time I was ready, but Covid came and it got cancelled. I was nowhere near ready compared to what I am now. All I need to do is go and put a show on on Saturday. I believe that I’m a big Welterweight, and I’m strong. I’m a very strong Welterweight.”
Follow live round-by-round updates from the main event, plus undercard results and build-up throughout the evening
