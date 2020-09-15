Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel, Announced as Chair Elect of Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)

Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the start of its 2020 annual conference, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) announced their 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Council leadership teams. Among those announced, Asurint General Counsel, Kelly Uebel will be transitioning into her role as PBSA Chair Elect. Previously, Kelly served as Secretary/Treasurer from 2019-2020.



“It’s an honor to continue my work on the PBSA Board of Directors as Chair Elect for 2020-2021,” said Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. “Over the past year the Association has worked hard finding ways to manage the COVID-19 crisis in a fiscally responsible and supportive manner while offering measurable benefits to all members particularly through increased educational programming. I’m proud to serve the membership with my esteemed colleagues that form the Board and Council leadership.”



“On behalf of the entire team here at Asurint, I would like to congratulate Kelly being named Chair Elect to PBSA’s Board of Directors!” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer of Asurint. “Kelly is an accomplished leader in the background screening space. Since joining Asurint in 2017 as our General Counsel, Kelly has been a fantastic partner to all areas of the organization. While overseeing our accreditation through PBSA, Kelly has also continuously progressed Asurint’s compliance standards so that we become a more trusted leader for background screening. I’m very proud to have her here on the team, and we all support and celebrate Kelly’s success!”

Kelly will serve in this role as Chair Elect from 2020-2021 and will transition to Chair of the PBSA for the in 2021-2022 year.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. Asurint is PBSA Accredited and Privacy Shield certified. To learn more, visit asurint.com.

About PBSA

Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. PBSA currently represents nearly 900 member companies engaged in employment and tenant background screening around the world. Visit www.thepbsa.org to learn more about the association.

