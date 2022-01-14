Kelly Stafford Pleads with Rams Fans to Not Sell Their Tickets Ahead of the Playoffs

Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford will do anything to help her husband Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, win in the playoffs.

The mother of four, 32, asked Rams fans on social media to avoid selling their tickets ahead of the team's wild-card game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

"My plea," Stafford wrote on Instagram along with a clip from her podcast. "Please don't sell you (sic) tickets to Arizona fans."

On Tuesday's episode of The Morning After with Kelly Stafford podcast, she recalled the crowd noise at Sofi Stadium over the weekend when the Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers and lost, 27-24, in overtime.

"I'm not going to lie, I've never seen so many of the opposing team's fans at a game," she explained. "And we came from Detroit and there was a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild."

Her husband previously played for the Detroit Lions for 12 years before being traded to the Rams before the start of this season.

Stafford also revealed that the Rams were playing on a silent count for snaps due to the crowd noise while the 49ers were not during the final game of the regular season.

"Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don't know what that is, he can't, when he hikes the ball, it's either a loud count when you can hear him, and that's what quarterbacks are usually on when they're at home," she said.

She added, "Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, I've never seen anything like that."

After claiming the NFC West title, the Rams face off against the Cardinals in the wild-card game at Sofi Stadium on Monday.